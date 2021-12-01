News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

'We don't want or need any more housing': Hadleigh residents have their say

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 5:30 AM December 1, 2021
A CGI image of what the new housing development in Hadleigh could look like

A CGI image of what the new housing development in Hadleigh could look like - Credit: Ballymore Homes

Hadleigh's Mayor has welcomed a public exhibition by Ballymore Homes which will lay out plans for new homes and a sports park in greenfield areas on the edge of the town. 

Ballymore are hosting the consultation at the Town Hall on Wednesday, December 1 and Thursday, December 2 - where residents will be able to take a look at the proposals and ask questions.

The plans for land in Pond Hall Road include sports pitches and a play area and community hall.

Ballymore said: "We will be providing homes for affordable rent and affordable sale, that will be mixed in within open market housing to create an integrated community." 

Posting on the Hadleigh Noticeboard (Suffolk) Facebook page, residents expressed some of their concerns about the plans which were published online on Monday, November 29. 

Stuart Bulbeck said: "I think we keep building houses but there are no schools for these and already over subscribed schools are expected to deal with it. 

"No infrastructure gets put in place, the developers just offer parks to make themselves look good on paper." 

Jane Blackham said: "What about the appalling road connection to Ipswich? When will that be improved to accommodate all the extra traffic?"

Most Read

  1. 1 'I thought he was going to Ipswich' - rival boss reveals Blues interest in right-back
  2. 2 25-year-old left eating disorder clinic prior to death on A14
  3. 3 Will Suffolk have a white Christmas this year?
  1. 4 Case of new Omicron Covid variant identified in Norfolk
  2. 5 New Ed Sheeran Christmas song with Elton John out this week
  3. 6 'Quirky and memorable' name for new café and visitor centre revealed
  4. 7 The Ipswich Town players who could force their way into Cook's thinking during cup break
  5. 8 Norwood on target as Town Under 23's sting Hornets
  6. 9 Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry is the forgotten signing at Ipswich Town... he'll be hoping to get his chance this week
  7. 10 Essex Sainsbury's car park cordoned off after police incident

She added: "We don't want or need any more housing in our lovely country town. How long before we become part of one large urban sprawl?"

On resident who lives in Benton Street and does not wish to be named, said: "The developers plans show no intention for a new route for vehicles between the new estate and the A12.

"Presumably all of this extra traffic will be routed through Benton Street - which cannot handle the existing levels." 

Sarah Maser added: "What about the doctors and dentists? There are not enough services for people now!"

Frank Minns, Mayor of Hadleigh Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Frank Minns, the Mayor of Hadleigh - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mayor Frank Minns said: "The initiative is to be welcomed, as there will certainly be many points of view that will need to be taken into account.

"This process is at a very early stage, and so the council will be approaching the proposals with an open mind."

He added: "A settled view will be developed when (and if) specific plans are presented for consideration by the Planning Advisory Committee."

You can see the virtual exhibition of the Ballymore Homes plans for Hadleigh at - pondhallconsultation.co.uk/virtual-exhibition. 


Housing News
Hadleigh News
Babergh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alison Ducker, one of the highest-ranking female Kuk Sool Won martial artists in the world, has died

'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Snow fell in Bury St Edmunds overnight

Suffolk Weather

Snow falls in Suffolk overnight as cold snap set to continue

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Dozens of firefighters were called to the British Sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday

Suffolk Live News

Fire breaks out at British Sugar Factory

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Bersant Celina chips in the ball to take Town into a 2-0 lead.

Ipswich Town vs Crewe Alexandra | Live

Matchday Recap: Outrageous Celina wins it for Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon