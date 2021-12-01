A CGI image of what the new housing development in Hadleigh could look like - Credit: Ballymore Homes

Hadleigh's Mayor has welcomed a public exhibition by Ballymore Homes which will lay out plans for new homes and a sports park in greenfield areas on the edge of the town.

Ballymore are hosting the consultation at the Town Hall on Wednesday, December 1 and Thursday, December 2 - where residents will be able to take a look at the proposals and ask questions.

The plans for land in Pond Hall Road include sports pitches and a play area and community hall.

Ballymore said: "We will be providing homes for affordable rent and affordable sale, that will be mixed in within open market housing to create an integrated community."

Posting on the Hadleigh Noticeboard (Suffolk) Facebook page, residents expressed some of their concerns about the plans which were published online on Monday, November 29.

Stuart Bulbeck said: "I think we keep building houses but there are no schools for these and already over subscribed schools are expected to deal with it.

"No infrastructure gets put in place, the developers just offer parks to make themselves look good on paper."

Jane Blackham said: "What about the appalling road connection to Ipswich? When will that be improved to accommodate all the extra traffic?"

She added: "We don't want or need any more housing in our lovely country town. How long before we become part of one large urban sprawl?"

On resident who lives in Benton Street and does not wish to be named, said: "The developers plans show no intention for a new route for vehicles between the new estate and the A12.

"Presumably all of this extra traffic will be routed through Benton Street - which cannot handle the existing levels."

Sarah Maser added: "What about the doctors and dentists? There are not enough services for people now!"

Frank Minns, the Mayor of Hadleigh - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mayor Frank Minns said: "The initiative is to be welcomed, as there will certainly be many points of view that will need to be taken into account.

"This process is at a very early stage, and so the council will be approaching the proposals with an open mind."

He added: "A settled view will be developed when (and if) specific plans are presented for consideration by the Planning Advisory Committee."

You can see the virtual exhibition of the Ballymore Homes plans for Hadleigh at - pondhallconsultation.co.uk/virtual-exhibition.



