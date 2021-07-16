21 new homes approved in Halesworth

Published: 7:30 AM July 16, 2021

The site of the homes on land off Old Station Road in Halesworth - Credit: Google Earth

A total of 21 homes are to be built in the north of Halesworth after planners gave the development the green light.

Heritage Developments Ltd's proposals to build the estate on land north of Old Station Road have been approved by East Suffolk Council.

The developer said six of the homes would be classed as affordable in line with East Suffolk planning policy.

The land earmarked for the homes is currently vacant and situated behind a row of existing properties in Old Station Road.

Planning documents submitted alongside the proposals said the homes would be of a "traditional" design that would be "sensitive to the area and in keeping with the local character".

The documents added: "The site layout and perspectives submitted indicate how the design is sensitive to the area and respects the immediate setting."

Halesworth Town Council had been opposed to the scheme, fearing the development would cause "unnecessary additional surface water and drainage problems" and pose a flood risk.



