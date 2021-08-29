Plans for £30m care home revised over transport concerns

Published: 8:00 AM August 29, 2021

An artist's impression of the proposed £30m care home in Halesworth - Credit: Feilden+Mawson/Castlemeadow Care

Revised proposals for a 54-bedroom care home set to be built in Halesworth have been submitted to planners.

A joint application for the new care home, which would be managed by Castlemeadow Care, and an adjacent sports facility was submitted to East Suffolk Council at the start of the year.

Castlemeadow Care has said the home, which would be built on land off Norwich Road and Harrisons Lane, could cost as much as £30m and would provide a "state-of-the-art" facility for elderly residents.

However, architectural firm Feilden+Mawson, which lodged the application on behalf of Castlemeadow Care, has now submitted fresh documents to the council after Suffolk Highways raised concerns over the original application.

Suffolk Highways said the proposed secondary access to the site from Bungay Road needed to be moved further away from Norwich Road.

The highways team also said the existing shared cycle route along the southern edge of the site was of a "substandard width" and would need to be widened.

You may also want to watch:

In the revised planning documents, Feilden+Mawson said the location of the site, adjacent to an established built-up area, "offers the opportunity to integrate the proposed development with the existing sustainable transport networks".

The architect also confirmed the path to the south of the site would be widened to 3m in light of Suffolk Highways' concerns.

Halesworth Town Council had previously outlined its opposition to the care home scheme, labelling the plans "monolithic and overbearing".

It called for a less imposing property to be built to address the need for homes for the elderly.

Speaking earlier this year, Castlemeadow Care owner Dr Sanjay Kaushal said the home would bring a "high standard of much needed care" to Halesworth.

Castlemeadow Care's proposals are among several other plans for care facilities for the elderly that have been unveiled in the last few months.

Cardinal Healthcare Properties is hoping to build an 80-home 'care village' on land north of Old Station Road, while McCarthy Stone has launched a consultation with residents on plans to build 43 new apartments and 10 bungalows at Dairy Farm.