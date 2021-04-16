Land for 190 homes sold - but concerns raised over infrastructure

Published: 5:30 AM April 16, 2021

The land in Halesworth which has been sold - Credit: Google Earth

Land with permission for a developer to build 190 new homes and sports facilities in Halesworth has been sold.

The 21-acre site, to the south of Harrisons Lane, has been purchased by Suffolk-based housebuilder Badger Building from Richborough Estates.

The scheme will include around 57 affordable homes in line with planning policy and land for a new 3G pitch.

East Suffolk Council gave the development the green light in October 2019, despite Halesworth Town Council recommending refusal over traffic and safety fears.

Halesworth residents have expressed their concerns over the development on social media, with some questioning the impact it would have on the town's infrastructure.

Sam Jefford said: "As if Halesworth needs any more residents - every local amenity is at bursting point already."

Melanie Ibbott added: "What I don't understand is where all the jobs, schools, shops, recreation facilities and health services are to support all these new developments around the town."

Steve Louth, of Richborough Estates, said: "These new homes will make a really great place to live and we’re looking forward to seeing construction getting underway.

"Halesworth is an attractive town with lots of facilities. The town centre and train station are within walking distance and the coast is just 10 miles away.

"It has taken just four weeks to conclude the deal with Badger Building and they have been a pleasure to deal with.

"This represents our first land sale in Suffolk and I would like to thank everyone involved for their commitment to this project.

"Special thanks must also go to our lawyer, Rachael Waugh, at Gateley and our landowner’s agent, Charles Birch at Brown & Co."

Justin Coote, development manager at Badger Building, added: "We are delighted to have secured this excellent site.

"The team at Richborough were easy and transparent in all our dealings, making the acquisition process simple. A massive thank you to all involved."

Proposals for a £30million care home complex on nearby land between Harrisons Lane and Norwich Road have also been submitted to East Suffolk Council.

However, community leaders have branded the plans as "overbearing" and lodged an objection to the project.