Hardship fund to help tenants suffering rent problems is untouched
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A £500,000 reserve for tenants struggling financially in East Suffolk has been untouched for two years, despite rent arrears staying just above £1million.
The hardship reserve is designed to provide cash support to tenants who find themselves in financial hardship.
According to East Suffolk Council’s statement of accounts for 2021/22, the value of this reserve has remained at £500,000 between March 2020 and March 2021 – with nothing spent.
This was brought up by Labour councillor Peter Byatt at Monday's meeting of East Suffolk Council’s audit and governance committee.
Conservative councillor and chair of the meeting Geoff Lynch said: “All district councillors get the emails telling us about these funds.
“As a combined lot of district councillors, we probably haven’t pushed it hard enough.
“We could maybe look at publicising the fund within our communities.”
Most Read
- 1 A14 westbound reopens after two lorries crash and large fuel spill
- 2 Police believe huge blaze on east Suffolk common was started intentionally
- 3 Done deal! Town announce £1m+ signing of Davis
- 4 Town closing in on Leeds left-back Davis
- 5 Masterchef finalist launches new menu at Woodbridge restaurant
- 6 Suffolk family's search for 'answers' after son, 27, dies weeks after Covid jab
- 7 Next Outlet store opening on Ipswich Suffolk Retail Park
- 8 Murder probe launched after man dies from serious injuries at home
- 9 Woman allegedly transferred inheritance to son to avoid paying debts
- 10 17 fire crews attend massive east Suffolk blaze
According to East Suffolk Council’s statement of accounts for 2021/22, rent arrears remained at just above £1 million in March 2021 and March 2022.