Hardship fund to help tenants suffering rent problems is untouched

Siobhan Middleton, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:22 PM July 26, 2022
A £500,000 reserve for tenants struggling financially in East Suffolk has been untouched for two years, despite rent arrears staying just above £1million.

The hardship reserve is designed to provide cash support to tenants who find themselves in financial hardship.

According to East Suffolk Council’s statement of accounts for 2021/22, the value of this reserve has remained at £500,000 between March 2020 and March 2021 – with nothing spent.

This was brought up by Labour councillor Peter Byatt at Monday's meeting of East Suffolk Council’s audit and governance committee.

Conservative councillor and chair of the meeting Geoff Lynch said: “All district councillors get the emails telling us about these funds.

“As a combined lot of district councillors, we probably haven’t pushed it hard enough.

“We could maybe look at publicising the fund within our communities.”

According to East Suffolk Council’s statement of accounts for 2021/22, rent arrears remained at just above £1 million in March 2021 and March 2022.

