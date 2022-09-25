136 new homes in village to go on sale this winter

Developers are preparing to launch a new 136-property village housing project with the homes featuring energy bill-saving measures.

Taylor Wimpey is putting the final touches to the development at Hartford Green, in Great Bentley, Colchester.

The first of the two-, three- four- and five-bed homes will go on sale this winter and each will include solar panels to reduce energy bills, while Taylor Wimpey is also working to deliver the infrastructure which will support electric vehicle charging points in every new home.

Hartford Green Homes in Great Bentley will be launched very soon - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

Hartford Green features open space and play areas and foot and cycle links through the development and to the wider community.

Alex Greaves, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey London, said the estate would be launching "very soon" and welcoming prospective purchasers.

He said: “This development offers something for lots of different buyers and we’re excited to discuss all of this with our customers.”



