Green light for roads on controversial 400-home development

Author Picture Icon

Siobhan Middleton, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 8:20 PM September 7, 2022
Public demonstration in 2015 against the Hatchfield Farm housing plans for Newmarket Picture: GREGG

The Hatchfield Farm development has proved highly controversial - Credit: Gregg Brown

Roads and junctions for the controversial 400-home Hatchfield Farm development at Newmarket have been given the green light, despite concerns about road safety implications.

A meeting of West Suffolk Council’s development control committee voted in favour of a reserved matters application for two accesses and an internal spine road for the project.

Suffolk County Council Highway Authority and East Cambridgeshire District Council did not object to the application, but Newmarket Town Council expressed concerns about congestion, and cycling and pedestrian paths.

West Suffolk councillor Karen Soons. Photo: West Suffolk Council

West Suffolk councillor Karen Soons - Credit: West Suffolk Council

Karen Soons, Conservative councillor for Newmarket North, said: “I am concerned about visibility when exiting the new Hatchfield Farm site.

“The surrounding roads are poorly maintained. Currently, there is gridlock at peak times at Fordham Road by Tesco and near the A14 junction.

“When Hatchfield Road is built, the gridlock will be more often and for much longer periods, and run the risk of the entire town being affected.

“Please could a condition be made that the road at the junction of the A14 is widened to increase visibility, and the surrounding existing road be upgraded?”

Outline planning permission for the development was granted in March 2020.

The approved application included conditions put forward by the Highway Authority – that no development will start until an estate road phasing and completion plan sets out development phases and standards of construction; development follows this plan; details of bus stop provision are submitted and approved before the development starts; and that these bus stop plans are followed.

Independent councillor Trevor Beckwith said: “I am very pleased that more housing is being provided at Newmarket, which is desperately needed and desperately wanted by the public there.

“The issues are for our officers at Suffolk County Council to deal with.”

County councils have control over highways, while district councils can have an influence through their responsibility for approving or objecting to planning applications.


West Suffolk Council
Housing News
Planning and Development
Newmarket News

