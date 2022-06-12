65-home village development to be complete by end of the year

An external image of the Bowyer, one of the four-bedroom house types still available at Bellway’s Eve Meadows development in Haughley - Credit: Bellway Homes

A new 65-home development in a Suffolk village is nearing completion - with almost 90% of the private properties on the estate already sold.

Developer Bellway Homes is building the Eve Meadows development in Haughley, just outside Stowmarket.

The project off Fishponds Way comprises 43 properties for private sale and 22 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership.

Bellway says there are currently six homes available to buy, while the showhome is also due to be released onto the market within the next few months.

Building work began on the site in the summer of 2020 and is on course to be completed by the end of the year.

Jenny Walker, sales director for Bellway Essex, said: “Demand at Eve Meadows has been exceptionally strong, and this is demonstrated by the fact that almost 90% of the private homes at the development have been sold just over a year after the first properties were released onto the market in March last year."

As part of the development, Bellway is providing £764,000 to Mid Suffolk District Council to be invested in local infrastructure and services through the Community Infrastructure Levy.

Bellway is also contributing £165,120 towards school transport, £10,000 for traffic control measures, and £4,000 for a public right of way measure as part of the planning agreement for the homes to be built.