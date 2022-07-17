'Unwanted' 145 homes get go-ahead on edge of town

Work can now start on the Arboretum phase two project on the outskirts of Haverhill. Stock image - Credit: PA

Final plans have been approved for 145 new homes described as an "unwanted development" on the edge of a Suffolk town.

Taylor Wimpey East Anglia will build the estate on 13.6 acres of land at Haverhill.

Original planning permission for 155 homes was refused but was allowed on appeal by the Planning Inspectorate.

West Suffolk Council had refused the project because of the loss of employment land, but it has now approved the final plans for the site - two development land parcels within the Haverhill Research Park - off Three Counties Way, including appearance, layout, landscaping and scale of the new homes.

The land - in the parish of Withersfield - has remained undeveloped, despite being fully serviced development plots, due to a longstanding lack of demand for business uses.

Restrictions on site have led to a reduction in the number of homes to be built to 145.

Withersfield Parish Council voiced concerns that the increased volume of traffic using the one single access to the site, generated by a further 145 homes, would "make an already pressured road junction" between Three Counties Way and Cambridge Road "extremely hazardous".

The council is calling for proposals to manage traffic flows and safety.

"New or revised access from Three Counties Way to Cambridge Road is required," it said.

District councillor John Burns said it was an "unwanted development".

He said: "I also fail to see why a traffic calming measure in Withersfield Village should be funded by this development seeing as there is going to be no or little effect from this whereas nothing is being proposed in the town of Haverhill which will be affected. Things such as completing the abandoned cycle/pedestrian route along the A1307 would be of more benefit for sustainable travel."

West Suffolk Council planning case officer Gary Hancox said the development would include 30% affordable housing - a total of 43 homes.

He said: "The housing is spread across the site in three distinct areas and is of a design that is similar to that of the market dwellings proposed for the site. The tenure mix, 80% rented and 20% shared ownership is supported by Strategic Housing and accords with policy."



