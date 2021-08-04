Next phase of 1,150-home estate gets go-ahead

Published: 3:27 PM August 4, 2021

CGI designs of the 129 homes planned as phase 2B of the north west Haverhill development - Credit: V-REAL ON BEHALF OF PERSIMMON HOMES

Final approval for the next phase of the Haverhill north west 1,150-home development has been granted, following a delay from last month.

West Suffolk Council’s development control committee on July 7 opted to defer a decision on the final matters for phase 2B of 129 homes off Ann Suckling Lane, amid concerns that the four-storey blocks of flats were too high.

Other problems raised included the density of properties and provision of electric vehicle charging points.

Developer Persimmon Homes, which secured outline permission several years ago, worked with officers to tweak the proposals, and secured unanimous approval from the committee on Wednesday (August 4).

The wider Haverhill north west site which will eventually be developed for 1,150 homes. Phase 2B lies beneath the yellow dotted line - Credit: WEST SUFFOLK

The blocks of flats will now be three-storeys with a pitched roof, bringing the number of homes down to 123.

That has also meant the density of homes has been reduced, while the infrastructure is to be included that will allow EV charging points to be installed at a later date.

Five more visitor parking spaces have also been agreed.

Stuart McAdam, planning manager with Persimmon Homes Suffolk, said: “Following the planning committee’s decision to defer this application on 7 July, Persimmon has taken on board the comments made at the meeting and engaged further with Haverhill Town Council and local members to address their concerns.

“One of the key issues from members and locals alike was the height of the apartments, and a significant positive amendment is the reduction in height from four to three storeys.

“This has a resulted in a drop in the number of units from 129 to 123. The reduction of six units has in turn addressed concerns expressed previously about the designed density of the scheme.”

Mr McAdam said the overall proposal “puts a strong emphasis on family homes,” and said it would “deliver a high quality environment incorporating much-needed, attractive, high quality homes”.

All 37 of the affordable homes will meet space standards guidelines, but it was acknowledged that not all of the market homes do.

Objectors raised concerns about the much-needed relief road and infrastructure improvements not coming before the application. It is understood the agreement for the wider 1,150-home site means the road must be built either five years after work first commences on homes or after 500 homes are constructed, whichever happens sooner.

So far around 200-240 homes have been built, and another 18 months-two years is still to run before the five year period is reached.

Councillor John Burns said: “It looks much better,” while councillor Peter Stevens added: “I do believe it has achieved [resolutions] to some of the criticism that we raised. I am very pleased the new design does reflect the Suffolk vernacular.”

However, Cllr David Roach said he remained disappointed as parking courts would be “a magnet for ASBOs,” while councillor Sara Mildmay-White added: “I find it extraordinary in the 21st Century we have a house builder willing to put up houses that don’t meet the minimum space standards.”

Phase 2B follows on from the approved first portion where 200 homes are being built, while final approval for the 41 homes in phase 2A was agreed in November.

Eventually, the whole north-west Haverhill site will be developed for 1,150 homes, and include a relief road and school.



