Homes and new vet's surgery to be built on £595k site

The land at the Garrison Lane traffic lights in Felixstowe where three homes and a vet's surgery will be built - Credit: Google Street View

Work is set to start on a prime site in Felixstowe where permission has been given for new homes and veterinary practice.

The project - which will be built in two phases - will put an end to a project to provide the resort with a new supermarket.

The site at the Garrison Lane-High Road West traffic lights had been granted permission to be the delivery lorry entrance for a superstore to be built behind homes and next to the Felixstowe-Ipswich rail line. Without that access, the store cannot be built.

Fenn Wright has acted on behalf of a landowner to sell the site to Ryder-Davies & Partners Veterinary Practice, where a new vet surgery will now be built.

Marketed for offers in the region of £595,000 for the freehold interest, the site had also previously been granted consent for 10 homes, and a separate plan for eight houses and four flats.





The land to be developed gave access to a larger site where a supermarket was planned - Credit: Archant

Ryder-Davies & Partners has secured consent for a new, contemporary surgery providing consulting and diagnostic rooms; a surgical suite; plus offices and staff amenities; with three three-bedroom homes to be built alongside.

Dr Joseph Steventon, partner at Ryder-Davies & Partners, said: “We are very excited at Ryder-Davies and partners to be designing and building a new state-of-the-art veterinary practice in Felixstowe.

"Relocating our practice to a larger purpose-built site will enable our team to provide exceptional veterinary care to all of our clients and their much-loved pets.

"The new practice will ensure that our exceptional facilities and friendly team are available to all our clients and their pets in a warm and welcoming environment. We are all very much looking forward to seeing our old clients and welcoming new clients at the new practice in the near future.”

Documents presented to East Suffolk Council showed the project would be undertaken in two phases with the veterinary surgery built first, and the new homes to follow.

Alistair Mitchell, partner at Fenn Wright, said: "This prominent site has remained vacant for several years and it is great news that an established local business has been able to secure planning permission to redevelop it, allowing them to move into purpose-built premises and increase the services they are able to offer the local community."