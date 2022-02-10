Plans for 138 homes given green light despite size concerns

The site, South of Eye airfield, that may soon have 138 new homes. - Credit: Google Earth

Plans for 138 homes south of Eye Airfield have been granted full planning permission, despite concerns over the size of the properties and the use of gas boilers.

The project, submitted by Persimmon Homes, consists of 10 two-bedroom, 58 three-bedroom, 16 four-bedroom and 26 five-bedroom properties, as well as 16 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom affordable homes.

This scheme represents the first phase of a larger housing development that could see up to 280 homes and a 60-bed care home built at the site.

The plans were discussed at the Mid Suffolk development control committee on Wednesday February 9, with the main point of contention springing from the low number of two-bedroom properties, which goes against both the Eye neighbourhood plan and Mid Suffolk guidance, with one councillor describing the housing mix as "baffling".

It means that a high number of properties in the second phase would need to be two-bedroom in order to follow the guidance.

Another issue arose when the developers were questioned about the use of gas boilers in the properties. A representative for Persimmon addressed the concerns by saying the company was "looking at a number of options".

One committee member said they were left "bemused" by the perceived lack of clarity from the national housebuilding company.

Despite these concerns the plans were narrowly accepted by the committee, following a vote.

The design statement for the project, prepared by Pegasus Design, on behalf of Persimmon Homes, says: "The proposed development will create housing choice and provide areas of accessible public open space, whilst improving public access across the site and the wider pedestrian network.

"The site layout is founded on best practice urban design principles, community integration and sustainable development, with strong links to the wider area. It aims to create a development for the 21st century, while reflecting the desirable elements of the local vernacular.

"The development respects, as well as draw inspiration from the local character of Eye but also move the community towards a more sustainable future, through a significant increase in housing choice."

Following the decision Persimmon hope to start construction in April.



