News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News >

These are the new build homes you could buy for around £400k in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:00 AM February 14, 2021   
The Thurston Park bungalow is available for £440,000 

The Thurston Park bungalow is available for £440,000 - Credit: Hopkins Homes

From four-bedroom family homes to detached bungalows - new build homes are springing up all over Suffolk and here we want to show you what a £400,000 budget might buy you around the county.

Stowmarket

The Keswick, in Stowmarket, has a price tag of £400,000

The Keswick, in Stowmarket, has a price tag of £400,000 - Credit: Hopkins Homes

The Keswick, a four-bedroom home on Hopkins Homes' Mill Grove development, features a large living room, a kitchen/breakfast area and a separate dining room.

The master bedroom boasts an ensuite shower and fitted wardrobes, while the property comes with a garage and parking.

It has a price tag of £400,000.

The Stanford is another Stowmarket home for sale

The Stanford is another Stowmarket home for sale - Credit: Hopkins Homes

You may also want to watch:

The Stanford is another of Hopkins Homes' properties on sale in Stowmarket.

At £370,000, it offers four "good sized" bedrooms and a spacious living room.

Most Read

  1. 1 Giant icicles on bridge spark emergency road closure
  2. 2 Londoners moving to Suffolk at 'unprecedented' rate, estate agent says
  3. 3 Women fined for 120-mile trip to sleep at beauty spot in lockdown
  1. 4 'She was the Michelangelo of conversation' - Popular Stowmarket woman dies aged 69
  2. 5 BMW driver escapes serious injury in late-night crash at pub
  3. 6 Shrews chief on why Ipswich decided not to re-arrange game for tomorrow
  4. 7 All but one area of Suffolk and north Essex record below average Covid rates
  5. 8 Ipswich Town game at Shrewsbury postponed less than an hour before kick-off
  6. 9 Passenger dies four days after Mercedes and Ford collide on Suffolk road
  7. 10 Mapped: How deep was the snow where you live?

The property also has dedicated parking and a garage.

Needham Market

The Ash in Needham Market is a four-bedroom home with a 'spacious' interior

The Ash in Needham Market is a four-bedroom home with a 'spacious' interior - Credit: Hopkins Homes

At £410,000, the four-bedroom Ash home on the St George's Park development comes with a "spacious" open lounge with French doors leading to the garden.

The master bedroom also comes with an ensuite and fitted wardrobes.

The plot comes with a garage and parking.

Thurston

The Thurston Park bungalow is available for £440,000 

The Thurston Park bungalow is available for £440,000 - Credit: Hopkins Homes

Even pricier at £440,00, this Hopkins Homes bungalow just outside Bury St Edmunds features three bedrooms - each of which has fitted wardrobes.

The living room is situated to the rear of the property, with bi-fold doors leading into the garden.

The Fieldfare in Thurston will set you back £355,000

The Fieldfare in Thurston will set you back £355,000 - Credit: Hopkins Homes

At £355,000, the Fieldfare in Thurston is one of the cheapest properties on this list.

For that price, you'll get a three-bedroom home offering an open plan kitchen/dining area, a "spacious" living room with French doors leading out into the garden.

Flooring and turf is currently being offered with the sale of the property.

Barrow

The Oxlip in Barrow is a three-bedroom link-detached property

The Oxlip in Barrow is a three-bedroom link-detached property - Credit: Hopkins Homes

Situated in the west Suffolk village of Barrow, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, this three-bedroom property is available for £390,000.

It features an open plan kitchen/dining and utility area, with French doors leading out to a fully turfed, brick enclosed garden.

It also contains a study, which Hopkins Homes said is "perfect" for home working.

Bramford

The Sorrel can be found in Bramford, just outside of Ipswich

The Sorrel can be found in Bramford, just outside of Ipswich - Credit: Hopkins Homes

Just outside of Ipswich, this three-bedroom former showhome is on the market for £350,000.

It is a mid-terraced townhouse with a landscaped garden, utility room and a quartz worktop.

Hopkins Homes said potential buyers have the opportunity to purchase "an exceptional showhome that benefits from an upgraded specification".

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jet, an 11-year-old toy poodle, has been missing in the snow for more than 22 hours. 

Family 'not giving up' search for missing dog Jet, last seen 2 days ago

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Prezzo, Hamilton Road, Felixstowe

Threat to Suffolk sites as Prezzo announces closures

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Bins in snow

East Suffolk faces a week with no bin collections

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
A policeman wearing a mask in Ipswich town centre during the coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

Where are coronavirus rates declining the most in Suffolk?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus