These are the new build homes you could buy for around £400k in Suffolk
- Credit: Hopkins Homes
From four-bedroom family homes to detached bungalows - new build homes are springing up all over Suffolk and here we want to show you what a £400,000 budget might buy you around the county.
Stowmarket
The Keswick, a four-bedroom home on Hopkins Homes' Mill Grove development, features a large living room, a kitchen/breakfast area and a separate dining room.
The master bedroom boasts an ensuite shower and fitted wardrobes, while the property comes with a garage and parking.
It has a price tag of £400,000.
The Stanford is another of Hopkins Homes' properties on sale in Stowmarket.
At £370,000, it offers four "good sized" bedrooms and a spacious living room.
The property also has dedicated parking and a garage.
Needham Market
At £410,000, the four-bedroom Ash home on the St George's Park development comes with a "spacious" open lounge with French doors leading to the garden.
The master bedroom also comes with an ensuite and fitted wardrobes.
The plot comes with a garage and parking.
Thurston
Even pricier at £440,00, this Hopkins Homes bungalow just outside Bury St Edmunds features three bedrooms - each of which has fitted wardrobes.
The living room is situated to the rear of the property, with bi-fold doors leading into the garden.
At £355,000, the Fieldfare in Thurston is one of the cheapest properties on this list.
For that price, you'll get a three-bedroom home offering an open plan kitchen/dining area, a "spacious" living room with French doors leading out into the garden.
Flooring and turf is currently being offered with the sale of the property.
Barrow
Situated in the west Suffolk village of Barrow, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, this three-bedroom property is available for £390,000.
It features an open plan kitchen/dining and utility area, with French doors leading out to a fully turfed, brick enclosed garden.
It also contains a study, which Hopkins Homes said is "perfect" for home working.
Bramford
Just outside of Ipswich, this three-bedroom former showhome is on the market for £350,000.
It is a mid-terraced townhouse with a landscaped garden, utility room and a quartz worktop.
Hopkins Homes said potential buyers have the opportunity to purchase "an exceptional showhome that benefits from an upgraded specification".