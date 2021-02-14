These are the new build homes you could buy for around £400k in Suffolk

Published: 6:00 AM February 14, 2021

The Thurston Park bungalow is available for £440,000 - Credit: Hopkins Homes

From four-bedroom family homes to detached bungalows - new build homes are springing up all over Suffolk and here we want to show you what a £400,000 budget might buy you around the county.

Stowmarket

The Keswick, in Stowmarket, has a price tag of £400,000 - Credit: Hopkins Homes

The Keswick, a four-bedroom home on Hopkins Homes' Mill Grove development, features a large living room, a kitchen/breakfast area and a separate dining room.

The master bedroom boasts an ensuite shower and fitted wardrobes, while the property comes with a garage and parking.

It has a price tag of £400,000.

The Stanford is another Stowmarket home for sale - Credit: Hopkins Homes

The Stanford is another of Hopkins Homes' properties on sale in Stowmarket.

At £370,000, it offers four "good sized" bedrooms and a spacious living room.

The property also has dedicated parking and a garage.

Needham Market

The Ash in Needham Market is a four-bedroom home with a 'spacious' interior - Credit: Hopkins Homes

At £410,000, the four-bedroom Ash home on the St George's Park development comes with a "spacious" open lounge with French doors leading to the garden.

The master bedroom also comes with an ensuite and fitted wardrobes.

The plot comes with a garage and parking.

Thurston

Even pricier at £440,00, this Hopkins Homes bungalow just outside Bury St Edmunds features three bedrooms - each of which has fitted wardrobes.

The living room is situated to the rear of the property, with bi-fold doors leading into the garden.

The Fieldfare in Thurston will set you back £355,000 - Credit: Hopkins Homes

At £355,000, the Fieldfare in Thurston is one of the cheapest properties on this list.

For that price, you'll get a three-bedroom home offering an open plan kitchen/dining area, a "spacious" living room with French doors leading out into the garden.

Flooring and turf is currently being offered with the sale of the property.

Barrow

The Oxlip in Barrow is a three-bedroom link-detached property - Credit: Hopkins Homes

Situated in the west Suffolk village of Barrow, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, this three-bedroom property is available for £390,000.

It features an open plan kitchen/dining and utility area, with French doors leading out to a fully turfed, brick enclosed garden.

It also contains a study, which Hopkins Homes said is "perfect" for home working.

Bramford

The Sorrel can be found in Bramford, just outside of Ipswich - Credit: Hopkins Homes

Just outside of Ipswich, this three-bedroom former showhome is on the market for £350,000.

It is a mid-terraced townhouse with a landscaped garden, utility room and a quartz worktop.

Hopkins Homes said potential buyers have the opportunity to purchase "an exceptional showhome that benefits from an upgraded specification".