65 home plan for village recommended for approval

Toby Lown

Published: 2:29 PM February 13, 2022
Site of the plans for 65 homes in Brantham

The site for the proposed 65 homes in Brantham. - Credit: Google Earth

Plans for 65 new homes in a Suffolk village will return before Barbergh planning committee next week after a consultation into concerns about the development. 

Planning officers have recommended that the development in Brantham, near Manningtree, is granted reserved matters planning permission, subject to conditions around ecology and sustainability, at the Babergh District Council planning committee on Wednesday 16 February.

The development is spread over a seven-acre site, on land south of Slough Road, Brantham, with a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties, with 23 being earmarked as affordable housing.

The most recent design and access statement, prepared by GRAFIK Architecture, on behalf of Matthew Homes, said the development has responded to the "opportunities and constraints" presented by the site.

It added: "It is considered that the proposal constitutes an acceptable development for the site in planning terms and that, if approved, will make a positive contribution to the regeneration of this part of the Babergh District Council."

The plans, which were originally submitted in August 2021, have been subject to changes after consultation with various stakeholders, including Brantham Parish Council who voiced their concerns over a variety of matters including the provision of affordable housing and sustainability measures involved in the project.  

Local residents also voiced their concerns over the development, with one objector worried that the scheme may make "Brantham a more dangerous place to live" due to people living in the new area needing to cross the A137 to access amenities and travel to nearby schools. 

The committee report recommends that the plans are approved, so long as the chief planning officer can come to an agreement with the developers on some small ecology and sustainability issues, including the implementation of electric vehicle charging points.

The report said: "The development is considered to be thoughtful in its relationship with the countryside and has taken the Planning Inspector’s comments into consideration when designing the scheme.

"Other than outstanding comments from the sustainability officer and ecologist on small changes to the submission, there are no outstanding issues."

The planning committee will discuss the application on Wednesday, February 16. 

Planning
Planning and Development
Babergh District Council
Babergh News
Suffolk

