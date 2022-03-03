Plans for 44 homes in Suffolk village set to move step closer

The development site in Elmswell, east of Warren Lane and west of Cresmedow Way - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 44 homes in Elmswell look set to be granted outline planning permission.

A decision on the plans, on land east of Warren Lane, was deferred by Mid Suffolk District Council in December, with more information required as to what effect they would have on expansion of the Lawn Farm Quarry.

Outline planning permission was granted for 38 homes in 2018, with this proposal situated on a slightly larger, just over seven-acre site, including six more homes.

The plans, submitted by JD and RJ Baker Farms Ltd, include a mix of apartments, bungalows and houses, of which 15 are affordable.

The planning and design statement for the project, prepared by Ashenden Architecture, says: "The proposals will provide much-needed new housing, including affordable housing, which will enable a positive impact upon the character and appearance of the surrounding built form of the village.

"This proposal will successfully 'dovetail' into its immediate surroundings providing a scheme that is responsive and sensitive to the site and its wider context.

"Each dwelling will be carefully designed to enhance the feeling of natural progression to the Elmswell built environment."

The concerns over the plans and Lawn Farm Quarry are noted in the committee report. Suffolk County Council Minerals and Waste said: "We do not expect that the additional housing in this application would prejudice the delivery of the quarry extension, or that new residents would be significantly impacted.”

Elmswell Parish Council has throughout the process raised concerns with the project, amid fears the plans could lead to linking with other developments as well as the site's proximity to the quarry.

The recommendation to be presented to the development control committee is for the delegation of planning permission to be given to the chief planning officer, after some loose ends involving the affordable housing and schools provision money are decided.

Ward member Sarah Mansel said: "I see no need for a further six homes on this site in Elmswell, given that they will be impacted by any future expansion of Lawn Farm Quarry."