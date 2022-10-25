35 homes planned for controversial Suffolk site

A developer has re-submitted plans to build homes on a controversial Suffolk site, which had previously sparked concerns about a conflict with the town’s Neighbourhood Plan.

Leaper Land has applied to East Suffolk Council to build 35 homes in Victoria Mill Road, Framlingham after previous plans for 49 homes had been rejected amid fears the neighbourhood plan required any development to be small in nature, while the road was considered too narrow for traffic to the site.

Earlier this month, an appeal took place enabling residents to give their views about the revised proposals, which attracted 69 comments on the council’s planning portal.

Simon Barrett, chair of Framlingham Town Council’s planning and environment committee, said the changes in the latest application had made no difference and Leaper Land was planning to widen the road by encroaching on an area of grass that had been declared an Asset of Community Value (ACV).

He said East Suffolk Council’s own policies stated developments on ACVs were not permitted.

“What has happened is the earlier application was thrown out by East Suffolk Council on a number of grounds, including that it was contrary to their own Local Plan.

“What they have done is put in an application for a smaller number of houses- 35 instead of 49- but they have not changed the plans at all and what we suspect they are going to do is build 35 houses on the land and then put in another application for the remaining 14 homes at a later date,” Mr Barrett said.

He proposed that instead of widening the road, new access roads to the site should be created either from Kettleburgh Road or Station Road.

Mr Barrett said opponents of the scheme were also seeking support from Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter.

Many of the previous objections to the plans had focused on Victoria Mill Road, a single-track country road which it was said would not be able to cope with all the extra cars and vans.

The latest revised plans propose 35 homes which would be in the ‘self-build’ category with 12 being affordable, while there will also be the provision of public open space with an equipped play and multi-use games area.

Nobody from Leaper Land was available for comment.