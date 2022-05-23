News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Derelict warehouse could be torn down to make way for new homes

person

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:37 PM May 23, 2022
The former warehouse in Old Heath Road which could become houses

Plans have been launched to demolish a derelict warehouse in an Essex town and turn it into 16 new houses.

An application for the homes was submitted by Origin Design Studio Ltd on behalf of Panson Homes to Colchester Borough Council on May 9.

According to a design and access statement, the land in Old Heath Road is currently home to a warehouse building and has been allocated for development in the council’s local plan.

But the area is now ill-suited to the site’s former use as a warehouse, partly because there are a lot of residential properties nearby, the statement says.

The applicants are arguing a residential development here would be an “improvement” on the site.

“This existing use is arguably not well suited to this location, being majority residential and nearby to the primary school, means at certain times of day, deliveries are difficult. 

“As a result, an alternative use, more in keeping with the area would function better on the site.

“Given the surroundings, the site would provide most beneficial gain by changing use to residential.”

Of the 16 proposed houses, three would be affordable homes and there would also be 32 parking spaces provided for the scheme overall, two per house.

The statement continues to say that because the site has an existing building in it which is proposed to be demolished, it is considered brownfield and should be looked on favourably in regard to the affordable housing provision.

Old Heath Community Primary School is 150m away from the site, according to the statement.

Currently, the land can be accessed at the south off Old Heath Road, but there is potential for a new access point to be built in the north of the site, although the statement says this is only an indicative plan and details will be finalised at a later stage.

There is a bus stop for the number 66 bus directly outside the site, which connects it to the town centre as well as both Colchester and Colchester Town railway stations.

According to the statement, the proposed houses would be between two and two-and-a-half storeys in height, if given permission to be built.

The applicants are seeking outline permission from the council, with further details about layout, appearance, landscaping and access to come forward in a separate application if this one is approved.

