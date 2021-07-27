47 new homes planned for Suffolk village
- Credit: Google Earth
A developer has outlined plans to build up to 47 new homes in the north Suffolk village of Hopton, near Diss.
Land Allocation Ltd has said nearly 150 jobs could be supported if construction of the estate, on land north of Thelnetham Road, is approved.
In planning documents submitted to West Suffolk Council, the developer argued that indirect employment and economic benefits related to the homes could bring in a boost of more than £1million to nearby stores.
In line with planning policy, at least 30% of the homes built on the two-hectare site would be classed as affordable.
Land Allocation's application was for outline permission, with details such as access to be decided at a later date.
You may also want to watch:
The planning documents added: "It is considered that the proposed development can support growth and innovation and includes for the provision of the required infrastructure.
"The proposed development would result in significant social, economic and environmental benefits. The development would not result in any adverse impacts that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits."
Most Read
- 1 Some areas record twice monthly rainfall in a day - and more heavy rain to come
- 2 'Amazing' - Joy as port welcomes maiden call of luxury cruise ship
- 3 Ipswich Town appoint new strength and conditioning coach
- 4 Ipswich Town closing in on deal to sign Rangers defender Edmundson
- 5 Town in talks to sign Barnsley forward Chaplin
- 6 Road closed after lorry crashes into tree as one person is trapped inside
- 7 'He's a proper footballer... hopefully he can stay around us' - praise for Town teenager Humphreys
- 8 Teenage girl allegedly raped on village recreation ground, court hears
- 9 Kenyan school chums meet by 'unbelievable chance' at Suffolk village fete
- 10 Suffolk postcode sees house prices rise by £100,000 in a year