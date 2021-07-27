47 new homes planned for Suffolk village

Published: 3:13 PM July 27, 2021

A developer has outlined plans to build up to 47 new homes in the north Suffolk village of Hopton, near Diss.

Land Allocation Ltd has said nearly 150 jobs could be supported if construction of the estate, on land north of Thelnetham Road, is approved.

In planning documents submitted to West Suffolk Council, the developer argued that indirect employment and economic benefits related to the homes could bring in a boost of more than £1million to nearby stores.

In line with planning policy, at least 30% of the homes built on the two-hectare site would be classed as affordable.

Land Allocation's application was for outline permission, with details such as access to be decided at a later date.

The planning documents added: "It is considered that the proposed development can support growth and innovation and includes for the provision of the required infrastructure.

"The proposed development would result in significant social, economic and environmental benefits. The development would not result in any adverse impacts that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits."