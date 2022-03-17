Author's fears over homes planned close to historic Suffolk landmark
- Credit: JERRY TURNER
A retired author has raised concerns about the impact plans to create five new homes will have on an historic Grade I listed gatehouse.
In a letter to the EADT, Rhoda Koenig described the proposal to convert farm buildings close to Erwarton Hall near Shotley as an "ugly housing estate for rich people", which would be "very destructive to local services, aesthetics and environment".
Miss Koenig, who is supporting residents’ objections, said the homes would not bring social benefits as they would be unaffordable to all except the wealthiest.
Originally, the plans were for seven homes, but applicant JRH Veenbaas and Co has since reduced the number to five, although she said this would still cause "enormous damage".
She said: “The plans have been re-submitted and rejected several times, each time with very minor changes, too small to make any difference. This last time, however, the new submission has what appears to be a major change (five houses instead of seven).
“However, this is still ample to cause enormous damage- it's the difference between having five loads of slurry, instead of seven, dumped on your front lawn.”
But landowner Peter Veenbaas said the proposals were only to convert existing buildings and not to create new homes, adding that the exteriors would remain the same.
Most Read
- 1 Popular Swiss Farm butchers set to open third store
- 2 Music experts disagree at Ed Sheeran Shape of You copyright trial
- 3 Driver in hospital after car crashes into field off A14
- 4 New three-storey wine shop opens in Suffolk's 'foodiest' town
- 5 From future stars to being benched - how Town's loan players are performing
- 6 Vintage tea room opens at antique centre
- 7 Mike Bacon: Can Town make play-offs? Here's my take
- 8 East Suffolk gastropub scoops another accolade for its Sunday lunches
- 9 Detective tells inquest he was ‘suspicious’ after bin weight device reset
- 10 Village pub vet plans set to be refused following public backlash
He added: “This is not involving new build homes and the buildings that are being converted are redundant farm buildings that are no longer being used for agricultural purposes and that is what the application is and we are in touch with the council and awaiting it to go to committee.”
In a statement provided to Babergh District Council, planning consultants Boyer describe the plans as providing "additional residential units in the district and therefore contribute to meeting the local housing need".
The statement added there would be a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes to suit families and couples.
John Gummer, Lord Deben, has also previously spoken to the EADT about his concerns for the impact on the gatehouse.
Queen Anne Boleyn was a childhood visitor to the 16th-century hall built by her uncle.