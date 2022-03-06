Plans for six homes in small village near Eye set for green light

Plans for six new homes in Wickham Skeith, near Eye, look set to granted planning permission. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for six homes in a small village near Eye look set to be given the green light at a planning meeting next week.

Osborn Homes' plans for three pairs of semi-detached dwellings, made up of two two-bedroom and four three-bedroom homes, on Grange Road, Wickham Skeith will be discussed at the Mid Suffolk development control committee meeting.

Wickham Skeith Parish Council had previously raised concerns about the project, which were highlighted in the committee report.

The council said: "Wickham Skeith is recognised as a non-sustainable village and there are not enough amenities to support this number of developments at this given time.

"The condition of Grange Road is already a concern to Highways as it is breaking away in sections and, with an increase in the amount of traffic through continued development at this end of the village, the highway itself will not be able to cope."

The site has previously had permission granted for two larger five-bedroom properties however the scheme was amended, a move that the planning statement says "would provide more young family accommodation in the village."

The planning statement, prepared by Roberts Molloy architects and consultants, goes on to say the building "of appropriate and traditional semi-detached two-storey dwellings in this location will not detrimentally affect the setting or approach to the core of the village and will provide a wider range of housing than that previously granted along Grange Road which is all large executive homes."

Planning officers have recommended that councillors delegate the granting of planning permission to the chief planning officer on the basis that several conditions are fulfilled, saying: "With an increased development intensity, the current proposal offers a more effective and efficient use of the land than the previous development.

"This is delivered by way of a well-designed and attractive development that does not compromise the area’s prevailing character, amenity or wider environment."

The development control committee will meet on Wednesday, March 9.