Housing work begins at site of former middle school

A computer generated image of the Walnut Tree Walk development on the site of the former Stowmarket Middle School - Credit: Mid Suffolk District Council

Work has started on a housing project on the site of the former middle school in Stowmarket.

The affordable housing plans include a range of one- and two-bedroom flats, as well as two-, three- and four-bedroom houses.

The site has been redundant since the summer of 2015 after the closure of the middle school.

A spokesman for Mid Suffolk District Council said: "We realised there was an opportunity to buy it as a brownfield site in order to help meet local housing need and breathe new life into this town centre site as part of our wider vision for Stowmarket.

"The site is now being transformed into 38 much-needed affordable homes for the town – so either for shared ownership, or as social or affordable housing.

"The development will also include sustainability measures such as electric car charging points across the site.

"Initial activity involves boundary hoardings going up and works alongside an appointed ecologist to mitigate any impact on bats, currently in hibernation."