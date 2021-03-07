News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
What does a £400k buy you if you are house hunting in Suffolk?

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 8:00 AM March 7, 2021   
Eastgate Street in Bury St Edmunds

Eastgate Street in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Francis Ambler 2016

Have you ever wondered what type of house £400,000 buys you in different parts of Suffolk?

Suffolk enjoys typically lower house prices than neighbouring counties Essex and Cambridge, but prices tend to fluctuate between Ipswich, Sudbury, Woodbridge, Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds.

Here we look at how far your money goes in various towns around the county.

Eastgate Street, Bury St Edmunds: £400,000

This end of terrace Grade II listed property has gorgeous features such as an inglenook brick fireplace thought to be made with stone from the abbey and exposed wooden beams.

Located just around the corner from Abbey Gardens and the town centre the home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a walled garden with permit parking.

Thoroughfare in Woodbridge

Thoroughfare in Woodbridge - Credit: Rightmove

Thoroughfare, Woodbridge: £400,000

Another Grade II listed property with three double bedrooms and two bathrooms, this bright blue home is perched on the the town centre near the riverbank with a small courtyard garden.

The end of terrace property has been tastefully renovated to offer a three-piece suite and the kitchen is fitted with fully integrated appliances.

Ullswater in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft

Ullswater in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft - Credit: Day & Knight Property

Ullswater, Carlton Colville, Lowestoft: £425,000

A slightly larger budget buys considerably more bedrooms in the Lowestoft area and this extended six-bedroom home is not short on space; with a cinema room, loft conversion and garage.

Located in a private cul-de-sac, the detached house has three bathrooms, a spacious garden and several reception rooms spread out over three floors.

Belgrove Place in Ribbans Park Road, Ipswich

Belgrove Place in Ribbans Park Road, Ipswich - Credit: Rightmove

Ribbans Park Road, Ipswich: £425,000

Belgrove Place is an East Ipswich former Victorian Grade II listed building which has been tastefully converted into a three-bedroom home, with high ceilings and sash windows.

The property boasts a stunning kitchen, huge walled garden with flagstones and flowerbeds, parking for two vehicles and spacious rooms — all a bus ride away from the town centre.

Alan Phillips Way in Sudbury

Alan Phillips Way in Sudbury - Credit: Rightmove

Alan Phillips Way, Sudbury: £415,000

This semi-detached home is part of a redevelopment which backs onto the Sudbury water meadows and is spread over three floors.

It has three bedrooms and bathrooms, a tranquil garden overlooking the water meadows, open plan downstairs living area and modern touches throughout.

Park Lane in Newmarket

Park Lane in Newmarket - Credit: Rightmove

Park Lane, Newmarket: £400,000

A six-bedroom, Grade II listed townhouse in the heart of Newmarket does not become available very often and this property has three reception rooms and views of St Mary's Church.

There is an open plan kitchen-dining room, study, cloakroom, dining room, sitting room and a courtyard garden.

The Old Bakehouse in Kessingland

The Old Bakehouse in Kessingland - Credit: Rightmove

The Old Bakehouse, Kessingland: £400,000

The Old Bakehouse has tons of character as a detached four-bedroom home with generous gardens, sprawling rooms and a double garage  — just a mile away from the beach.

The kitchen still has the original bakery oven-front and the rest of the rooms celebrate the traditional features, such as the roll-top Victorian style bath and exposed beams. 

