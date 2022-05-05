'Eyesore' buildings in coastal Essex village to be torn down

The former Low Tide Café in Jaywick Sands will be demolished - Credit: Tendring District Council

Two "eyesore" derelict buildings in Essex will be demolished as part of a council's ongoing regeneration plans.

The two empty properties in Jaywick Sands will be demolished as soon as service disconnections are completed, with work expected to take one week, Tendring District Council (TDC) said.

The two sites - the former Low Tide Café in Tamarisk Way and 36 Sea Way - were acquired by TDC in January with plans to remove them as part of the authority's strategy to rejuvenate the area.

Clarke Demolition Company has been appointed to carry out the works, which will cost around £23,000.

Paul Honeywood, TDC cabinet member with special responsibility for Jaywick Sands, said: “These properties have been empty for some time now, and rather than let them become eyesores we are taking positive action to clear them.

“Not only do these neighbour new homes built by us, but the cleared plots will then be available for future regenerative work.”

TDC has built 10 new homes in Jaywick Sands next to the site to be demolished, while work is also underway nearby on managed business units and a covered market facility with community amenities.