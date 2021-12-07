New project will provide thousands of homes across Suffolk

The new project could see thousands of new homes built - Credit: Archant

Agreement has been given for Suffolk County Council to pursue its new joint venture company that will lead to the building of nearly 3,000 homes over the next 15 years.

On Tuesday cabinet members agreed to conclude the contract procurement between the final two bidders to become the council’s new joint venture partner.

The new joint venture will work initially on five schemes – one in north Lowestoft and another in west Mildenhall, both for 1,300 homes each.

The remainder comprise 106 homes in West Row, 114 in Bramford and around 50 in Newmarket, although more schemes can be added in future.

The joint venture aims to meet the housing needs for those communities with sustainable homes, developed on underused county council land.

The authority will now finalise the partner, with the firm expected to be announced next month.



