East Anglian Daily Times

Housing

'Farm theme' village homes project set to start after designs agreed

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 8:00 AM January 30, 2022
House building. Construction on a Hopkins Homes site. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Planners have approved amended designs for the "farm theme" homes - Credit: Archant

New designs have been approved by planners for homes which were originally given building permission eight years ago. 

Consent for the eight homes off Judith Avenue, in Knodishall, was granted in 2014 and a technical start made on the project in 2017 when the foundations were dug out for two of the homes.

The two-acre site was open land of mature hawthorn and oak, beech, birch and sycamore trees.

East Suffolk Council has now received fresh plans for the homes from applicant Neil Evans amending the design of the properties, which include two affordable homes for rent.

The properties will include two two-bed cottage-style dwellings; two four-bed stable/granary style and four five-bed farmhouse, barn and granary types.

Planning case officer Steve Milligan said the original plan was for a "farm theme" development and the changes proposed were minor and retained the character of the development for which planning permission had been originally granted. 

Work is expected to get underway early this year.

