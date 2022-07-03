News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Go-ahead given for 40 new homes in Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 6:00 AM July 3, 2022
Our housing stock is becoming more eco-friendly, says Jan Hÿtch. Picture: Getty Images

Work can now start on the project. Stock image - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Final plans for 40 new homes in a Suffolk village have been given the go-ahead ready for work to start on site.

The properties are due to be built on an area of rough grassland at the junction of Hall Road and Mill Road, Kedington, near Haverhill.

West Suffolk Council has now granted permission to EHA Group for a reserved matters application showing the appearance of the homes, layout and scale of the development on the edge of the village.

The land where the homes will be built already has housing on three sides. 

The scheme, which will include 12 affordable homes with four of them shared ownership, will comprise a mix of homes - two one-bedroom properties, eight two-bed, 11 three-bed and 19 four-bed.

Strutt & Parker, on behalf of EHA Group, said: "All units will meet the nationally described space standards, however, they are not especially large. It is anticipated that the third and fourth bedrooms respectively of the market units are more likely to be used as home offices."


