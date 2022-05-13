First properties completed on 132-home edge-of-town development

Residents are moving into the first properties on a new 132-home development in west Suffolk.

People have been handed the keys to their new homes at Ashberry Homes’ Saxon Heath project in Bury St Edmunds - part of the 1,000-home Marham Park neighbourhood being built by a consortium of developers.

Ashberry Homes is providing 100 homes for private sale and 32 homes allocated as affordable housing for local people off Marham Parkway.

Emma Hawkins, sales manager for Ashberry Homes Essex, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome our first residents into their new homes at Saxon Heath. This marks the beginning of a new community which will extend the existing new neighbourhood at Marham Park.

“We’ve already sold 34 homes here with levels of interest still running high. With our first residents settled in, we are looking forward to welcoming more residents into their new homes as construction progresses further.”