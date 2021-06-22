Plan for 24 homes in village near Sudbury withdrawn

Published: 4:00 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 4:08 PM June 22, 2021

The site where 24 homes were set to be built in Lavenham, near Sudbury - Credit: Google Earth

A developer has withdrawn plans to build 24 homes in a village near Sudbury after the scheme attracted "very little support in the community".

Strutt & Parker had outlined its proposal to build the estate on land west of Brent Eleigh Road in Lavenham to Babergh District Council.

Planning documents, which were submitted in April, argued the development would "respect the existing local vernacular".

The documents added: "It is our intention to provide a high-quality development which will add character to its surroundings and integrate with the immediate area.

"The site should be brought forward to provide much needed high quality family housing which has been demonstrated as meeting sustainable development."

However, Lavenham Parish Council recommended refusal for the scheme as community leaders said the homes would put "more strain on local infrastructure".

The council also argued that a consultation revealed "there is very little support in the community" for the homes.

Strutt & Parker has now withdrawn its application for the development.