News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News >

Plan for 24 homes in village near Sudbury withdrawn

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:00 PM June 22, 2021    Updated: 4:08 PM June 22, 2021
The site where 24 homes were set to be built in Lavenham, near Sudbury

The site where 24 homes were set to be built in Lavenham, near Sudbury - Credit: Google Earth

A developer has withdrawn plans to build 24 homes in a village near Sudbury after the scheme attracted "very little support in the community".

Strutt & Parker had outlined its proposal to build the estate on land west of Brent Eleigh Road in Lavenham to Babergh District Council.

Planning documents, which were submitted in April, argued the development would "respect the existing local vernacular".

The documents added: "It is our intention to provide a high-quality development which will add character to its surroundings and integrate with the immediate area.

"The site should be brought forward to provide much needed high quality family housing which has been demonstrated as meeting sustainable development."

You may also want to watch:

However, Lavenham Parish Council recommended refusal for the scheme as community leaders said the homes would put "more strain on local infrastructure".

The council also argued that a consultation revealed "there is very little support in the community" for the homes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk school goes viral after teachers post TikTok dance
  2. 2 Man in 40s dies following A12 crash
  3. 3 'He nearly ruined my club' - Bent on former Ipswich boss Lambert
  1. 4 A12 re-opens after man seriously hurt in two-car crash
  2. 5 'People might think I'm crocked now... but I fully back myself' - Norwood determined to make his mark
  3. 6 Young footballer locked up for 12 years after 'vicious' machete attack
  4. 7 Off-duty PC caught speeding on A14
  5. 8 Hawkins leaves Town after just one season as striker makes League Two move
  6. 9 25 of the best cafes for outdoor dining in Suffolk 
  7. 10 Siegrist and Amos leading targets as Town step up hunt for new No.1

Strutt & Parker has now withdrawn its application for the development.

Babergh District Council
Lavenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police at the the scene of a stabbing at Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in hospital with serious injuries after Suffolk stabbing

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Birmingham City's Sam Cosgrove (left) and Reading's Andy Rinomhota battle for the ball during the Sk

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with 'ambitious move' for...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A forensics officer arrives at the the scene of a stabbing at Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds. Pict

Suffolk Live | Video

Community in shock after stabbing on Suffolk estate

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Hartlepool United's Luke Armstrong celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the

Football

Former Town star's son scores to help Hartlepool secure dramatic return...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus