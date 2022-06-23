Plans for 5 detached homes in Suffolk village granted

Land west of Fox Cottage, The Street, Lawshall, where five homes will be built following planning permission being granted. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for five detached homes in Lawshall, between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury, have been given the go-ahead.

Submitted to Babergh District Council by Holt Renovations, the plans indicate that three two-bed and two three-bed properties with detached garages will be built on the site, on land west of Fox Cottage, The Street, Lawshall.

The design statement for the project, prepared by CREATE design and architecture, says: "The proposal will support a strong, vibrant and healthy community by supplying high quality housing that will meet the needs of the present and future generations."

The planning officers report on the project said: "The development does not expand or create employment opportunities beyond short term construction related jobs, however it will support local services through its occupation.

"The modest scale of development will ensure there will be no adverse cumulative impact on the hamlet or nearby hamlets. The proposal will not compromise other approved developments."



