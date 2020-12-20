Bid for five new homes in village withdrawn

Published: 4:00 PM December 20, 2020

The homes were proposed for The Street in Lawshall - Credit: Google

A developer's bid to build five new homes in Lawshall has been withdrawn.

Holt Renovation Ltd had proposed building the small development in The Street to Babergh District Council earlier this year.

The proposals included building three three-bedroom homes and two two-bedroom ones, with each house having its own garage.

A new footpath and entrance to the site was also planned to be built.

The developer said the planned homes were in keeping with the "existing pattern" of development in the area.

You may also want to watch:

Planning documents submitted with the proposals said: "Great care has been taken to ensure that we provide dwellings suitable for first-time buyers and for an ageing population.

"The proposed dwelling mix is appropriate for the location and in line with local standards.

"The proposal will not impact negatively on the amenity currently enjoyed by any of the surrounding residential neighbours."

The plans were withdrawn from Babergh's planning portal this week.