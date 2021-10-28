News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Go-ahead given for 49 new homes in mid Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:30 PM October 28, 2021   
Plans for 49 homes and a school car park off Framlingham Road in Laxfield, approved

Plans for 49 homes and a school car park off Framlingham Road in Laxfield, approved by Mid Suffolk District Council - Credit: HOPKINS & MOORE

Final approval has been granted unanimously for 49 new homes and a school car park in Laxfield.

Land off Framlingham Road, on the western side of the village, will be developed by Hopkins & Moore (Developments) Ltd with 49 homes, 10 of which will be bungalows and 17 affordable.

Outline permission was secured in December last year, with Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control B committee unanimously approving the final matters around the design, scale, layout and landscaping on Wednesday morning.

Chris Smith, development planner for Hopkins & Moore, said: “We are pleased that Mid Suffolk District Council’s planning committee approved our plans to create 49 high-quality new homes off Framlingham Road in Laxfield. These include 17 affordable homes and 10 bungalows.

“Each of these homes will be designed to stand the test of time and the development will be in keeping with our award-winning reputation across East Anglia. This development will make a valuable contribution towards boosting the supply of housing in this area.

“Alongside the new homes, this development will bring substantial benefits to the local community. These include around £600,000 towards improving community infrastructure, with at least 15% of this available to be used by the Laxfield Parish Council.

“Also, an 18-space car park for the use of Laxfield Primary School and large areas of new public open space will be provided alongside the development.”

Air source heat pumps will be used for heating, while landscaping along the Framlingham Road edge will be used to screen the homes from the farm opposite.

Laxfield Parish Council said: “Although we objected strongly to the original application and principle of development on this site, we do accept that outline consent has been granted and that the development of this scale will happen on this site.”

The parish council said drop-off spaces for the nearby school shown in the indicative plans at the outline stage had been favoured, but developers said they were not considered necessary given the provision of an 18-space car park for the school as part of the development.

The parish council added: “It was attractive and an important improvement for us given the current situation of the drop-off arrangements at the school, which will only be made worse by the development.”

That request was backed by ward councillor Julie Flatman, as well as a request for a crossing point to the school on the opposite side of the road.

While they were not part of the formal planning consent, future discussions with Suffolk County Council could secure a crossing, while any drop-off and parking arrangements are a matter for the county council and the school.

Wednesday’s decision was the final approval needed, meaning construction work can now begin.


Mid Suffolk Council
Mid Suffolk News
Framlingham News

