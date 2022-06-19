News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Plans submitted for 7 homes in south Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 6:00 AM June 19, 2022
Land north of The Street, Layham on Google Maps

Land north of The Street, Layham, which is subject to plans for seven homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for seven new homes in Layham have been submitted to Babergh District Council.

The scheme, submitted by Vaugh and Blyth, is for two two-bed semi-detached homes, two three-bed semi-detached, and one four-bed house and two three-bed bungalows. 

The planning statement for the project, on land north of The Street, Layham, prepared by Ben Elvin planning consultancy, said: "The proposal offers a modest development that would meet the recognised need of small family homes/properties for couples but which would equally be attractive to those wishing to downsize and those moving into their older years where many of the existing properties in the area do not meet current accessibility standards.

"The site is within a short distance of the market town of Hadleigh and the core village of East Bergholt, with their extensive range of services and facilities."

A range of environmentally friendly measures including water-efficient showers and toilets, electric car charging provision and energy-efficient white goods are included in the scheme. 

A decision on the plans is expected in late July. 

