News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News >

Go-ahead for former club and bowls green to become new homes

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:00 PM May 22, 2021   
Leiston and District Constitutional Club has been part of the town since 1909 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Leiston and District Constitutional Club has been part of the town since 1909 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

A former club and a bowls green is to be turned into 15 new homes after permission was given following more than a year of negotiations between planners and the developers.

The former Leiston and District Constitutional Club - one of the town's best-known buildings - has stood empty for seven years but will now be converted into 12 apartments with the bowling green at the rear replaced with three bungalows. 

East Suffolk Council planning case officer Steve Milligan said while the bowling green would be lost the members of the bowling club previously using the site have been accommodated within the Leiston Town Bowls Club in Victory Road since the closure.

He said several attempts had been made to sell the building in Waterloo Avenue.

Mr MIlligan said: "The property has been closed since 2013 and would require a level of investment in excess of its value as a community facility. 

You may also want to watch:

"It is important to the Conservation Area to have the club converted and restored as soon as possible and there is now an acceptable scheme which achieves it.

"The design of the conversion of the club is sensitive to its defining characteristics, externally, and will reverse some of unsympathetic modern changes."

Original plans envisaged 24 homes including two blocks of flats on the old bowling green.

The old Leiston and District Constitutional Club is set to be converted into homes Picture: GOOGLE M

The old Leiston and District Constitutional Club is set to be converted into homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Four new cases of Covid Indian variant found in Suffolk
  2. 2 East Anglia's wealthiest people revealed in the Sunday Times Rich List
  3. 3 Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk
  1. 4 Is a heatwave about to hit Suffolk after a week of wind and rain?
  2. 5 Two councillors for Aldeburgh and Leiston resign from East Suffolk Council
  3. 6 Kesgrave shooting: Video footage of attack shown to jury
  4. 7 Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Championship side pip Blues to sign Rhodes
  5. 8 Exit Interview: Huws fought hard to win the first battle but couldn't conquer the second
  6. 9 Film crews believed to be filming Downton Abbey movie spotted near Sudbury
  7. 10 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bradley to snub Blues and sign new Luton deal

Planning experts Lanpro, representing the developers, said the plans include two affordable properties – one-bed shared ownership homes – in the converted Constitutional Club.

The club – a striking building which dates back to 1909 – will feature two studio apartments, four one-bed and six two-bed flats. The three bungalows would be two-bed.There will be 24 car parking spaces and 32 cycle spaces.

Lanpro said: “The redevelopment of the building would bring with it a significant planning benefit in the form of new homes to a district which has a historic under-delivery of housing. The scheme would re-use a building, retain and preserve a heritage asset in the conservation area.

“This is a significant benefit when balanced against the limited harm of losing a building which only provided around four jobs when it was last in use.”

East Suffolk Council
Leiston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Simon Gibbs was reported missing from his home in Layham in September, 2020

'Kind and caring soulmate' Simon couldn't cope with Covid restrictions

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Chris and Hayley Lee of the Bildeston Crown at their new pub The Three Kings in Fornham

Food and Drink

Award-winning chef re-opening Suffolk pub with ‘proper carvery’  

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Peterborough United's Mohamed Eisa (right) celebrates scoring their side's sixth goal of the game du

'He would get 25 goals in a team like Ipswich' - Posh put Eisa up for sale

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A police presence remains in place after a boy, 15, was shot in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kesgrave Shooting: Teenager shot friend in face with shotgun at close range

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus