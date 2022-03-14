Town pub could be converted into apartments

The Volunteer at Leiston could be converted into homes - Credit: SIDNEY PHILLIPS

Permission is being sought to turn an unused Suffolk pub into five new homes.

The Volunteer Inn, in Haylings Road, Leiston, has been standing empty and the owners now want to refurbish it to create apartments along with two new homes in the grounds.

The scheme submitted to East Suffolk Council would mean demolition of storage buildings to the rear in Paradise Place.

Sequence, agents for applicants Brightwell Ventures Ltd, said the project would create two one-bedroom flats and one two-bed flat, together with the construction of two one-bed apartments in a duplex arrangement over two storeys.

Plans to turn the pub into homes were put forward previously and accepted by councillors back in 2003.

Graham Bloomfield, land and new homes partner at Sequence, said the site was "a highly sustainable location in the town of Leiston, bringing a brownfield site back into effective and efficient use".



