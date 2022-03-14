News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town pub could be converted into apartments

Richard Cornwell

Published: 11:30 AM March 14, 2022
The Volunteer Inn in Leiston is up for sale Picture: SIDNEY PHILLIPS

The Volunteer at Leiston could be converted into homes - Credit: SIDNEY PHILLIPS

Permission is being sought to turn an unused Suffolk pub into five new homes.

The Volunteer Inn, in Haylings Road, Leiston, has been standing empty and the owners now want to refurbish it to create apartments along with two new homes in the grounds.

The scheme submitted to East Suffolk Council would mean demolition of storage buildings to the rear in Paradise Place.

Sequence, agents for applicants Brightwell Ventures Ltd, said the project would create two one-bedroom flats and one two-bed flat, together with the construction of two one-bed apartments in a duplex arrangement over two storeys.

Plans to turn the pub into homes were put forward previously and accepted by councillors back in 2003.

Graham Bloomfield, land and new homes partner at Sequence, said the site was "a highly sustainable location in the town of Leiston, bringing a brownfield site back into effective and efficient use".


East Suffolk Council
Planning and Development
Housing News
Leiston News

