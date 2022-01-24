News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

20th century former light railway station to be converted into properties

person

Toby Lown

Published: 7:30 AM January 24, 2022
The old light-railway station near Kenton

The old light-railway station building is being turned into three new homes. - Credit: Google Earth

Plans to convert a 20th-century former light railway station into three properties have been given the go-ahead by Mid-Suffolk District Council.

The plans are for three, three-bedroom properties at the Eye Road site which sits just north of Kenton village.

Mid-Suffolk's light railway line ran for 19 miles between Haughley and Laxfield between 1908 and 1952, with Kenton station, the site of the development, in the middle.

Kenton light railway station development from above

Location of the development, which is along Eye Road, just north of Kenton village. - Credit: Google Earth

Planning documents, prepared by Peter Wells Architects, said:  "The original station building, which is quite nice in terms of scale and appearance, will maintain the historical interest of the site and will therefore be retained and sensitively converted into 3no three bedroom properties, each with generous private rear gardens and dedicated off road parking.

"It is believed that the conversion of the existing buildings, will enhance the immediate area and sustain the life span of the retained buildings."


Planning and Development
Mid Suffolk Council
Suffolk
Mid Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The thatch cottage on fire in Battisford

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service | Video

Thatch roof of cottage 'fully alight' in village near Needham Market

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Design of holiday accommodation world war two themed

Holiday Destinations

World War Two-themed holiday accommodation plans at former airfield

Toby Lown

person
The Two Magpies in Woodbridge has officially opened PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Retail | Gallery

New cafe toasts successful first week

Dominic Bareham

person
Ipswich Town keeper Christian Walton with an early save.

Ipswich Town vs Accrington Stanley | Live

Matchday Live: Chaplin wins it as Town claim three points

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon