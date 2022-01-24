20th century former light railway station to be converted into properties

The old light-railway station building is being turned into three new homes. - Credit: Google Earth

Plans to convert a 20th-century former light railway station into three properties have been given the go-ahead by Mid-Suffolk District Council.

The plans are for three, three-bedroom properties at the Eye Road site which sits just north of Kenton village.

Mid-Suffolk's light railway line ran for 19 miles between Haughley and Laxfield between 1908 and 1952, with Kenton station, the site of the development, in the middle.

Location of the development, which is along Eye Road, just north of Kenton village. - Credit: Google Earth

Planning documents, prepared by Peter Wells Architects, said: "The original station building, which is quite nice in terms of scale and appearance, will maintain the historical interest of the site and will therefore be retained and sensitively converted into 3no three bedroom properties, each with generous private rear gardens and dedicated off road parking.

"It is believed that the conversion of the existing buildings, will enhance the immediate area and sustain the life span of the retained buildings."



