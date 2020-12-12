News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times Home > News >

Land with plans for 'beautiful dream home' for sale for £795,000

Author Picture Icon

Will Jefford

Published: 12:00 PM December 12, 2020   
Land with plans to build a "beautiful" 5-bedroom dream home in Little Bealings is up for sale.

Land with plans to build a "beautiful" 5-bedroom dream home in Little Bealings is up for sale. - Credit: Jackson-Stops

A plot of land with plans for a 'beautiful dream home' has been put up for sale for £795,000.

The land, in Little Bealings, is being marketed by estate agents Jackson-Stops who have already received two offers. 

The proposed "dream home" would offer five bedrooms, six bathrooms, including four en-suites, a double garage and studio space above the garage. 

The master bedroom would benefit from a walk-in wardrobe, and en-suite and a south-facing balcony. 

Architects drawing of a five bedroom house with children in the garden

The house would offer south-facing balconies as well as a large garden - Credit: Jackson-Stops

A huge, 50 sq metre balcony, which would also be south-facing, would be accessible from the second floor which would feature a spiral staircase to the ground floor. 

You may also want to watch:

A Jackson-Stops spokeswoman said: "I think it's very rare to get an opportunity like this in this sort of area. 

"To get planning for that kind of property as well is rare we had to go to committee to get it. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Which Suffolk schools will end term a day early before Christmas under new rules?
  2. 2 Analysis: What do the latest numbers tell us about Suffolk’s next Covid tier? 
  3. 3 All of Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots now in Ipswich
  1. 4 Coronavirus infection rates rise in every Suffolk district
  2. 5 Suffolk business searched as part of multi-million pound tax fraud investigation
  3. 6 Family upset as Ipswich student handed multiple parking fines
  4. 7 Chain's shop workers given Boxing Day break
  5. 8 Coronavirus infection rates on the increase again across majority of Suffolk
  6. 9 New specialist school opens in renovated Grade II listed manor
  7. 10 Arrest warrant issued for Kesgrave man accused of animal sex crimes

"It wasn't the easiest job but it was worth it  and thankfully the architects we had on board were able to come up with this incredible design. 

Land with plans to build a "beautiful" 5-bedroom dream home in Little Bealings is up for sale.

Land with plans to build a "beautiful" 5-bedroom dream home in Little Bealings is up for sale. - Credit: Jackson-Stops

"It is such a rare opportunity to come up so close to Woodbridge, in a really desirable location and with such a gorgeous, and unique building seems to be the thing that is drawing people in."




Property of the Week
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk 'very unlikely' to move into tier three restrictions, says MP

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Giant knitted Christmas tree put up in village

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Woman admits defrauding pre-school out of thousands of pounds

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon

The Suffolk pubs rated as some of the best in the country

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus