Published: 12:00 PM December 12, 2020

Land with plans to build a "beautiful" 5-bedroom dream home in Little Bealings is up for sale. - Credit: Jackson-Stops

A plot of land with plans for a 'beautiful dream home' has been put up for sale for £795,000.

The land, in Little Bealings, is being marketed by estate agents Jackson-Stops who have already received two offers.

The proposed "dream home" would offer five bedrooms, six bathrooms, including four en-suites, a double garage and studio space above the garage.

The master bedroom would benefit from a walk-in wardrobe, and en-suite and a south-facing balcony.

The house would offer south-facing balconies as well as a large garden - Credit: Jackson-Stops

A huge, 50 sq metre balcony, which would also be south-facing, would be accessible from the second floor which would feature a spiral staircase to the ground floor.

You may also want to watch:

A Jackson-Stops spokeswoman said: "I think it's very rare to get an opportunity like this in this sort of area.

"To get planning for that kind of property as well is rare we had to go to committee to get it.

"It wasn't the easiest job but it was worth it and thankfully the architects we had on board were able to come up with this incredible design.

Land with plans to build a "beautiful" 5-bedroom dream home in Little Bealings is up for sale. - Credit: Jackson-Stops

"It is such a rare opportunity to come up so close to Woodbridge, in a really desirable location and with such a gorgeous, and unique building seems to be the thing that is drawing people in."











