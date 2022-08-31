News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

160 homes could 'join up' two communities

person

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:51 PM August 31, 2022
A CGI of the how the Little Dunmow development will look

A CGI of the how the Little Dunmow development will look - Credit: LDRS/Uttlesford District Council

Councillors have given the go-ahead for 160 new homes in Little Dunmow - despite fears it will lead to two communities merging.

Concerns were voiced that the development at Moors Fields, off Station Road, in Little Dunmow, would effectively join up Little Dunmow and the large development of Flitch Green.

Uttlesford District Council planning committee heard how the current sewage capacity was insufficient but that was a problem between the developer Catesby Land and Planning Limited and Anglian Water.

Of the 160 new homes proposed, up to 64 will be affordable housing.

There are concerns that Little Dunmow and Flitch Green will be joined up by the new devolopment

There are concerns that Little Dunmow and Flitch Green will be joined up by the new devolopment - Credit: LDRS/Uttlesford District Council

The plans also include creation of a new 100 sq m building as an office hub to provide a local workplace, enable remote working and help reduce the need for future occupiers to travel to work.

Approximately eight hectares of the site will be open space and include a new countryside park, allotments, community orchard, new play areas, and a circular walking and cycling trial.

Councillor Geoff Bagnall said: “The building is in Little Dunmow and yet the building is up against Flitch Green. If that is not coalescence I don’t know what is.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: How Town's 6-0 win against Northampton unfolded
  2. 2 'Fairytale' cottage up for sale for first time in over 90 years
  3. 3 Unexploded bomb found in Suffolk village
  1. 4 Town interested in Danish striker ahead of transfer deadline
  2. 5 Vets to offer discounted pet care as owners struggle with cost of living
  3. 6 Pert on 6-0 Trophy win, plus Chaplin and Aluko injuries
  4. 7 Ipswich car park to close for filming of 'historical action drama'
  5. 8 Reopening of popular Suffolk hotel delayed again after 'structural issues'
  6. 9 Why Suffolk is the best place in the UK for fish and chips
  7. 10 West Brom show late interest in Simpson

Councillor Judy Emanuel said: “I like the country park, I like the large landscape buffer – we are short of country parks – we don’t have any in Uttlesford so it would be positive to have one.

“But that said I think it is coalescence.”

Councillor Melvin Caton felt it was a sustainable location but added: “We won’t be able to resist development everywhere and it seems to me we have to choose the ones which are the least worst option and this seems to me to be the least worst option.”

Anglian Water said it had no objection to the development but warns there is currently not enough capacity to treat the sewage flows from the development site.

A bid to find a solution is currently taking place.

Planning officer Nigel Brown said: “The developer at the end of the day needs to put their hand in their pocket which is what is going to be happening between the developer and Anglian Water.”


Housing News
Planning and Development
Uttlesford District Council
Dunmow News
Essex

Don't Miss

HMM Stockholm spotted at anchor off Lowestoft and Southwold.

Live

One of the world's largest cargo ships anchors off coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website.

East Suffolk Council

New 1,300 home garden village and major developments earmarked

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Wells RNLI crew were called out to rescue a man cut off by the tide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coastguard

RNLI called to reports of 'unresponsive' casualty on beach

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The cottage is in Winston, near Debenham

See inside 'charming' mid Suffolk cottage up for sale for £475k

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon