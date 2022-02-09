GP surgeries could not cope with new care home, warns CCG
- Credit: Gregg Brown
Health chiefs say overstretched medical services in Felixstowe will need to be bolstered if plans lodged to build a new 66-bed care home on the edge of the resort are approved.
The town's three GP surgeries are already over capacity, according to the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).
The CCG and Felixstowe Town Council both want East Suffolk Council (ESC) to use money from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) fund - cash from developers paid as part of planning consents - to mitigate the impact.
The CCG said: "There are three GP practices within a 2km radius of the proposed development. These practices do not have sufficient capacity for the additional growth resulting from this development and cumulative development growth in the area."
The three-storey care home would be built as part of the Persimmon Trelawny Place development in Candlet Road - the first phase of a 560-home estate, which will also include a community centre, 50 assisted living units, two small business units and open space.
LNT Care Developments said the care home would provide general residential and residential dementia care and create 58 new jobs.
The company said the the home would be "contemporary and innovative" and exceed minimum standards.
It said: "The objective is to provide a character of accommodation that would provide a higher quality of life for residents.
"These facilities will be fully compliant with the Care Standards, provide single-room accommodation with en-suite facilities and a much-improved ratio of communal/recreational space to residents. In general, they will provide better layouts and access throughout all in accordance with relevant legislation.
"A series of lounge spaces; assisted bathrooms; and associated staff facilities need to be provided. The proposed design allows for a central ‘hub’ area with lounge and dining facilities that are an easily accessible distance from bedrooms in both wings of accommodation and on each floor."
Felixstowe Town Council has recommended approval for the care home subject to extra car parking, some mature tree planting, and support the CCG's bid for extra CIL funding.