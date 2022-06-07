Plans for six homes in south Suffolk village reach next stage

Detailed plans for six self-build homes have begun to be submitted to Babergh District Council.

The project, which was awarded outline planning permission in May 2021, has progressed with the first reserved matters application for one of the homes submitted.

The homes, which look set to be a mix of three- and four-bedroom bungalows, would be built on land east of Meadow View High Street, Long Melford.

A property and stable on the site would be demolished to make way for the homes.

The design statement for the first plot says: "The principle of development has already been proven on the site so that is not in question, we believe that the proposals are appropriate to the area and will complement the adjacent houses and enhance the area.

"The proposal provides for a low density of development which is appropriate to its context. Particular care has been taken to ensure that it would not create an alien, cramped or inappropriate form of development that would harm the existing character or appearance of the locality."