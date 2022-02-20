Housing developer donates gifts to Suffolk village

Grass areas in a west Suffolk village will be maintained in a traditional way, thanks to a gift from a developer which has built 60 new homes in the community.

Builder Lovell has supported Walsham le Willows Wild Wood, an outdoor community area abundant with plants and wildlife, by giving a donation which covered the purchase of two traditional scythes to maintain the open spaces, as well as the rent and insurance costs of the site.

The company, which is currently selling properties at its new development The Acorns off Wattisfield Road, said the donation was part of its ‘Lovell legacy’ for the village.

New equipment will allow the grass to be cared for in the traditional way - Credit: Lovell

It is also working with Walsham le Willows Primary School and recently donated some educational Bee Bot robots, which teach directional language and programming to children, and are also sponsoring junior teams at the Walsham le Willows Cricket Club.

Lovell in East Anglia’s partnership director Sasha Bainbridge said: “We were bowled over when we saw the wild wood and this stunning rural idyll and community resource is a haven for wildlife, as well as an educational forest area for the school to build dens and hunt for mini beasts and enjoy the calm and beauty of nature."

The Acorns is a mix of two- to five-bed homes, including 21 affordable properties.



