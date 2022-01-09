News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Seafront area site set for homes and shops or offices

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 8:00 AM January 9, 2022
Plans look set to come to fruition at last for the property in Manning Road, Felixstowe

Plans look set to come to fruition at last for the property in Manning Road, Felixstowe - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

A 10-year project to transform a site in Felixstowe looks set to get started this year.

Developers first put forward plans for the property in Manning Road - just off the seafront - in 2010.

Three years ago fresh plans from Planet 25 were put before East Suffolk Council and approved to extend and alter the existing building to create four homes and four shops or office units with an existing workshop to be demolished.

Separately, an alternative project was also put forward by the firm to demolish a workshop and replace with one detached home, plus alterations and extension to the existing building to retain the shop/office and provide two one-bedroom first floor flats and one two-bed home.

East Suffolk Council refused this application over lack of parking and the developers have lodged an appeal to be heard by an independent inspector.

The site currently comprises a vacant commercial unit on the ground floor - a former electrical shop - with an attached single-storey workshop and a four or five-bed flat above the commercial unit.


Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Gills have no answer to excellent Blues
  2. 2 "I was helpless": Mum-of-four in search for kind stranger that saved day
  3. 3 'We can't get ahead of ourselves' - McKenna on 4-0 win at Gillingham
  1. 4 Two Suffolk businesses named among most dog friendly in UK
  2. 5 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-0 Gillingham win
  3. 6 Five sites Aldi could build supermarket in Suffolk town
  4. 7 Gillingham 0-4 Ipswich Town: Class Town blow hosts away
  5. 8 New free walking app launched in Suffolk
  6. 9 Five fire crews called as man rescued from water in Ipswich
  7. 10 Appeal after man steals two Lego sets from toy shop
East Suffolk Council
Planning and Development
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two Magpies Bakery is opening in Woodbridge

Food and Drink

People power brings Two Magpies to Woodbridge

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Mason Seymour from Ipswich is missing 

Suffolk Live News

Man found dead in Claydon woodland confirmed to be Mason Seymour

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Collin Quaner applauding fans after the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Football

Former Town striker forced to retire due to injury

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne and new Town manager Kieran McKenna embrace as the player is substituted late in the

Will Ipswich sign Bonne and Walton? McKenna gives loanee latest

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon