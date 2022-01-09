Seafront area site set for homes and shops or offices
- Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL
A 10-year project to transform a site in Felixstowe looks set to get started this year.
Developers first put forward plans for the property in Manning Road - just off the seafront - in 2010.
Three years ago fresh plans from Planet 25 were put before East Suffolk Council and approved to extend and alter the existing building to create four homes and four shops or office units with an existing workshop to be demolished.
Separately, an alternative project was also put forward by the firm to demolish a workshop and replace with one detached home, plus alterations and extension to the existing building to retain the shop/office and provide two one-bedroom first floor flats and one two-bed home.
East Suffolk Council refused this application over lack of parking and the developers have lodged an appeal to be heard by an independent inspector.
The site currently comprises a vacant commercial unit on the ground floor - a former electrical shop - with an attached single-storey workshop and a four or five-bed flat above the commercial unit.
