News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News >

Construction starts on project to build 330 homes in Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:37 AM April 20, 2021    Updated: 11:38 AM April 20, 2021
An artist's impression of the new development at Marham Park in Bury St Edmunds

An artist's impression of the new development at Marham Park in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Bellway

Developers have started work on two neighbouring estates that will bring 330 new homes to Bury St Edmunds.

Construction work has commenced on the Marham Park development by Bellway and its sister brand Ashberry Homes.

Situated on land off Tut Hill, next to Bury St Edmunds Golf Club, the two developments will provide 251 homes for private sale and 79 affordable properties for rent or shared ownership.

The homes at Bronze Fields are being delivered by Bellway’s Eastern Counties division, while the Saxon Heath development is being built under the Ashberry Homes brand.

Rhiannon Jones, head of sales for Bellway Eastern Counties, said: "Bronze Fields will deliver a range of high-quality new homes to the growing Marham Park community, which is quickly establishing itself as one of the most sought-after locations in Bury St Edmunds."

You may also want to watch:

Jenny Walker, sales director for Bellway Essex, added: "Saxon Heath will make a significant contribution to the delivery of new homes at Marham Park and to the continued development of this emerging neighbourhood."

Most Read

  1. 1 Photos of suspected stolen dogs released in bid to find owners
  2. 2 Retailer to pay £60K after multiple food hygiene breaches in Sudbury store
  3. 3 'We can look forward to the transfer window' - Cook on summer plans
  1. 4 Theft of historic Royal Mail post boxes 'a worrying trend'
  2. 5 New survey reveals Suffolk's property hotspots
  3. 6 Plans for new KFC and Starbucks refused
  4. 7 Dog walker in his 60s assaulted at Stour Valley beauty spot
  5. 8 Large scratches left on cars all parked on same road overnight
  6. 9 Commuter faces full trains on line from East Anglia to London
  7. 10 Stephen Ward on play-offs belief, Cook's criticism and his future

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police patrolled the waterfront on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Isaacs call police after quayside drinkers cause chaos outside bar

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Luke Chambers pictured ahead of the game.

Cook discusses Chambers' future after captain dropped at Charlton

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook at Charlton Athletic

'It was a tiny step forwards' - Cook on 0-0 draw at Charlton

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
St Peters Street was still quiet. Ipswich highstreet was swarming with people as the shops, hairdres

Coronavirus

The 20 places in Suffolk that recorded the most coronavirus cases this week

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus