Construction starts on project to build 330 homes in Bury St Edmunds
- Credit: Bellway
Developers have started work on two neighbouring estates that will bring 330 new homes to Bury St Edmunds.
Construction work has commenced on the Marham Park development by Bellway and its sister brand Ashberry Homes.
Situated on land off Tut Hill, next to Bury St Edmunds Golf Club, the two developments will provide 251 homes for private sale and 79 affordable properties for rent or shared ownership.
The homes at Bronze Fields are being delivered by Bellway’s Eastern Counties division, while the Saxon Heath development is being built under the Ashberry Homes brand.
Rhiannon Jones, head of sales for Bellway Eastern Counties, said: "Bronze Fields will deliver a range of high-quality new homes to the growing Marham Park community, which is quickly establishing itself as one of the most sought-after locations in Bury St Edmunds."
Jenny Walker, sales director for Bellway Essex, added: "Saxon Heath will make a significant contribution to the delivery of new homes at Marham Park and to the continued development of this emerging neighbourhood."
