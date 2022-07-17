News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Village homes plans refused over car use

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 6:30 AM July 17, 2022
Google maps view of the site

The site north of Fen Road, Hinderclay, where five new homes could be built, on a derelict poultry farm. - Credit: Google Maps

Proposals to turn the site of a former poultry farm into new homes have been refused by planners.

Mid Suffolk District Council received plans for the project on land north of Fen Road, Hinderclay, from Red Frog Developments.

The scheme suggested demolishing two buildings to make way for five detached homes - two single-storey three-bed, one single-storey four-bed and two one-and-a-half-storey four-bed dwellings.

The council has refused the plans because the site is in the countryside where the development of new dwellings would not "enhance or maintain the vitality of the rural community", with occupiers reliant on cars to reach services, facilities and work.

The project would harm the character of the area, does not feature affordable housing, and the council has a supply of land for housing in excess of nine years.

While the site has consent for homes under a previous application, Red Frog Developments said the proposal was a significant improvement from plans approved in January this year with better designed and more energy-efficient dwellings.


