News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

How electric car charging points became the norm in 2021

person

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM December 27, 2021
Andrew Stringer and Ivy Hill development

Councillor Andrew Stringer believes that working with developers, like at the Ivy Hill development, can help Mid Suffolk's planning applications take more steps towards sustainability. - Credit: Archant / Bellway Homes

Sustainability and the environment are "moving further up the agenda", according a Green councillor in Mid Suffolk.

But what has been the biggest change in 2021? According to Councillor Andrew Stringer one major change is electric car charging points, which are now included in many new home applications.

The Green party councillor believes that this year, more than ever, there has been a shift towards more environmentally friendly projects in Mid Suffolk, and that working with, and not against developers, can help the district achieve more sustainable housing schemes. 

Mr Stringer said: "One where we’ve worked with developers has been in Pretyman Avenue, in Bacton, where we worked with the developer on the detail stage, and now all of the new houses have air source heat pumps and the vast majority of the roofs are orientated towards the sun so they can put solar panels on if they wish.” 

“They’ve also got electric car charging infrastructure in all of the residencies."

But this is not the only site where changes have been made.

He said: “A number of big developments have been fundamentally re-designed all for the better of the future.

“It has been patchy, but we have got lots of instances now where we’ve worked with developers, and sometimes had to threaten refusing the application or delaying the application in some way, to achieve this."

Most Read

  1. 1 How Ipswich Town could lose an unwanted Premier League record tonight
  2. 2 Mapped: The latest Covid cases and infection rates in your neighbourhood
  3. 3 Traditional Boxing Day hunt postponed - here's why
  1. 4 Ford Mustang ends up in field after collision on A140
  2. 5 Person taken to hospital after crash on A143
  3. 6 Christmas Day fire at family's converted barn
  4. 7 North Stander: What I want to see from McKenna's Town in 2022
  5. 8 Chocolate firm gets go-ahead for Suffolk factory creating 220 jobs
  6. 9 'Friend to all' Jan retires after 40 year career
  7. 10 Row erupts over home numbers and sites after green light for joint local plan

Mr Stringer also said that next year is "all to play for" after feeling "the tide begin to turn" over the past 12 months in terms of sustainable development.  

Cllr Andrew Stringer

Cllr Andrew Stringer - Credit: Archant

He added: "We are seeing applications coming in that don’t rely on fossil fuels.”

Looking ahead Mr Stringer said: “The big challenge for next year is to make sure we keep defending inappropriate development, and also making sure that the general standard of housing is improved.” 

Mr Stringer stressed that 2022 is a "very important" year, and said the council will strive to make sure that everything that is approved will go towards helping us achieve a zero-carbon future.

Planning
Sustainability
Suffolk
Mid Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jackson was a serving officer at the time but resigned in July this year Picture: ARCHANT

Christmas

Four attack police officers early on Christmas morning

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town's 19 summer signings

Football | Opinion

Re-ranking Town's 19 summer signings at the halfway stage of season

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
One lane of the B1121 near the A12 is currently blocked after a two vehicle crash

A12

One lane of busy east Suffolk road blocked after two vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Tanya Utting alongside her daughter Tilly have been delivering Christmas gifts to Elmswell Picture

'Elmswell Elf' who delivered 200 presents in village reveals identity

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon