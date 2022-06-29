D-Day fixed for 1,000 new homes plan

The former ranges could be used for up to 1,000 new homes. Stock photo. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Controversial proposals to allocate a rare piece of acid grassland for 1,000 homes will be decided next week.

More than 1,000 objections have been received by council chiefs to the plans for the land, a popular site for dog walking and other recreational activities.

Opponents say a valuable local green space home to a number of rare and threatened species would be lost forever if houses are allowed to be built there, but others argue that allocating the site will allow 60% of it to be retained as open space.

Colchester Borough Council has fixed Decision Day for Monday, July 4 when councillors will meet to vote on adopting section two of its local plan - a blueprint for over 15,000 houses across the whole borough, including 1,000 homes in Middlewick Ranges, a former firing range owned by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation.

A section of the draft plan concerning the ranges recognises it as a local wildlife site and popular recreational space, and says future developers will be required to mitigate their impact on the site.

A section reads: “The council will require a developer to commit to a suitable legal mechanism to ensure the long-term establishment, management and maintenance of the mitigation/compensation land for a minimum of 30 years and a strategy for the monitoring of key mitigation and/or compensation as part of the grant of any planning permission.”

Middlewick Ranges is just one site in the plan, and councillors and officers in support of its adoption have raised concerns withdrawing it could risk speculative developments across the whole borough and result in the council’s housing targets increasing.

It has been allocated in section two of the plan, which deals with planning within Colchester borough.

Section one of the plan deals with developments shared with neighbouring councils, such as the 9,000-home Tendring/Colchester Borders Garden Community, and has already been adopted.

