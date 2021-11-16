News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Views sought on 1,300 homes, school, business space and country park

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:17 PM November 16, 2021
An artist illustration featured in the Mildenhall masterplan

An artist illustration featured in the Mildenhall masterplan of what the new 1,300 homes planned for west Mildenhall could look like. Picture: BLUEPENCIL DESIGN LTD - Credit: BLUEPENCIL DESIGN LTD

Views are being sought on a masterplan as part of proposals to build 1,300 new homes at Mildenhall.

A two-month consultation has been launched and council chiefs have agreed to accelerate work on highways and transport planning after early concerns were raised on the issue.

Suffolk County Council is carrying out the consultation, which will act as a blueprint for the 1,300 homes on the western edge of Mildenhall on 83-hectares of arable land primarily owned by the authority.

Alongside homes, the land – which is allocated for mixed use development – would also feature a new primary school, pre-school, accommodation for older people, employment space and a 10-hectare country park.

The layout of the west Mildenhall 1,300 homes development in the Mildenhall masterplan.

The layout of the west Mildenhall 1,300 homes development in the Mildenhall masterplan - Credit: BLUEPENCIL DESIGNS LTD

The plan designates 30% of the homes as affordable homes.

People have until 4pm on January 10 to give their views, with feedback then helping to shape a planning application expected to be submitted next year.

West Suffolk Council last week gave its blessing for the consultation to launch, but early concerns were raised by local district councillor Ian Shipp around highways and transport.

Consultation on the masterplan will run until January 

Consultation on the masterplan will run until January - Credit: BLUEPENCIL

The county council has now confirmed it has agreed with the district council to speedup the transport planning work so mitigation measures will be outlined as early as possible, with a council spokesman confirming it was an "ongoing process" which recognised there were clear worries.

The council has also confirmed ground or air source heat pumps and other sustainable measures will be included in the design of all the homes, part of the Future Homes standard.

SCC Cllr Richard Smith Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

SCC Cllr Richard Smith - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Richard Smith, Conservative cabinet member for economic development, transport and waste, said: “This proposed scheme will bring new homes and investment to Mildenhall, and to shape it we want to hear what people think.

“The views of the public are important to us and be incorporated wherever possible to ensure that we deliver what the community needs, so I would urge people to give us their ideas in this consultation.”

The consultation is primarily being conducted online, although a public exhibition is planned at the Mildenhall Hub between 2pm and 8pm on December 2.

Visit www.westofmildenhall.co.uk to find out more and take part in the consultation.


