Objections lodged over plans for affordable homes in Suffolk village

Objections have been submitted over plans for new affordable homes for rent in an east Suffolk village where residents find it hard to get on the property ladder.

East Suffolk Council has received proposals from Orwell Housing Association for 12 homes on pasture land off Mill Road in Peasenhall, where the average house price is more than £330,000.

The homes would be one-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom houses with access and parking.

Fusion 13 planning consultancy services, for Orwell Housing Association, said research showed a need for 20 homes in Peasenhall and surrounding villages.

The new properties would be for let with priority for Peasenhall people before those from nearby villages. Orwell Housing says it is is keen to work in partnership with the parish council and the community, along with East Suffolk Council, on the project.

But Peasenhall Parish Council is opposing the plans.

It said: "The council strongly supports the provision of additional affordable housing in the village but believes that a development of 12 dwellings on this site is not practicable or sustainable.

"Our two main objections relate to traffic and sewerage. Mill Road is a narrow single track road which is regularly used by walkers, joggers, cyclists and horse riders. Along most of its length it is not wide enough for two cars to pass in opposite directions without one having to pull in.

"An additional 12 dwellings would increase traffic volumes to an unsafe level and the construction traffic would be a particular problem."

The council said the Mill Road sewer did not extend to the site and did not believe it was possible to provide septic tanks for the 12 dwellings proposed.