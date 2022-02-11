News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mobile homes plans rejected - developers may still appeal

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 11:30 AM February 11, 2022
Great Bricett business park entrance

The plans, for 69 mobile homes, at the business park, have been refused planning permission. - Credit: Google Street View

Plans for 69 mobile homes in Great Bricett have been refused by Mid Suffolk District Council's planning committee - but the developer may appeal the decision.

The project at Great Bricett Business Park, The Street, Great Bricett, had a few changes from original variations of the application, including the use of PV roof technology, all properties utilising air source heat pumps as well as an on-site shop.

A provision of £200,000 (the cost of building around three properties) was also offered towards off-site affordable housing. However, councillors expressed concerns at the meeting that this would not be satisfactory.  

Developer Birch's Park Homes previously said it was "very disappointed" with the planning officers' recommendation for the refusal of their plans, feeling that the council's approach was "very inconsistent".

They also said that should the application be refused, they would be appealing the decision and asking for a public enquiry. 

Planning officers had twice recommended a positive outcome for the project but felt that this particular application was not satisfactory and therefore recommended refusal, which was backed-up by the committee, which voted unanimously to reject the plans. 

