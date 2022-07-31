News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Plans submitted for 6 homes in south Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 12:00 PM July 31, 2022
Land north of The Street, Monks Eleigh, Suffolk

Land north of The Street, Monks Eleigh, that is being considered for six new homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for six homes in Monks Eleigh have been submitted to Babergh District Council.

The project involves land north of The Street, in the South Suffolk town.

Planning documents show the proposal includes a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties, with varying numbers of bedrooms from one to four, and ranging from single to two-storeys.

The planning statement for the project, prepared by Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy, says: "The applicant recognises that there would be modest benefits from the construction of the new dwellings and from the contribution made by future occupants into the local economy. 

"The site is located in a location where there is opportunity to access facilities and services in the village on foot or by bicycle.

"It is also the case that the social aspect of this proposal will be strengthened by the opportunity for walking, cycling and recreating in the locality."

A decision on the scheme is expected in the latter part of August.

