News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Suffolk-based housing provider secures multi-million pound funding deal

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 4:30 PM January 7, 2022
Marie McCleary, director of resources, and Angela Treagust, assistant director of finance at Havebury Housing Partnership

Marie McCleary, director of resources, and Angela Treagust, assistant director of finance at Havebury Housing Partnership - Credit: Havebury Housing Partnership

A housing association has secured a £210million deal to help build more than 1,000 new homes and upgrade the energy efficiency of its properties.

Havebury Housing Partnership, which is based in Bury St Edmunds, has worked with Savills Financial Consultants and Lloyds Bank to agree the multi-million pound package.

The funding, from refinancing and securing new long-term debt, will allow Havebury to press ahead with getting all homes to EPC level C energy efficiency by 2030, as well as building 250 new homes per year to 2028.

Havebury, which owns and manages about 7,000 homes in the East of England, was formed in 2002 by the transfer of just under 6,000 council homes from then St Edmundsbury Borough Council.

Since then, it has developed more than 1,700 new affordable homes and has a growing construction programme.

Havebury Housing Partnership built 58 affordable homes for a mix of shared ownership and rent in Great Whelnetham

Havebury Housing Partnership built 58 affordable homes for a mix of shared ownership and rent at Pipistrelle Way in Great Whelnetham - Credit: Havebury Housing Partnership

Marie McCleary, director of resources at Havebury Housing Partnership, said: “We are delighted to have secured additional funding to continue providing new homes, to meet the affordable housing shortfall in the communities where we operate.

"We look forward to working with new and existing funders in meeting our sustainability ambitions for current and future homes.”

The funding consists of a £150million private placement provided by Pension Insurance Corporation and Macquarie Asset Management, and a £60million revolving credit facility from Lloyds Bank.

Most Read

  1. 1 People power brings Two Magpies to Woodbridge
  2. 2 Will Ipswich sign Bonne and Walton? McKenna gives loanee latest
  3. 3 Growing concern over Covid cases in over 60s in Suffolk
  1. 4 Man found dead in Claydon woodland confirmed to be Mason Seymour
  2. 5 Man accused of murdering wife has charge dropped
  3. 6 1,500 litres of diesel stolen in village fuel theft
  4. 7 7 fire crews called to 'hazardous material' spillage at sugar beet factory
  5. 8 Pensioner mistakenly grows 5ft cannabis plant from spilled bird seed
  6. 9 Four car windows smashed and money taken in two Suffolk towns
  7. 10 Former Town striker forced to retire due to injury

There was "significant investor demand" for the private placement, with over four times the initial offering of £80 million being sought by investors, allowing Havebury to upsize the transaction to £150 million and take advantage of flexible delays to funding timing.

Mike Roche, Director at Savills Financial Consultants, said: “It is really pleasing to see the great story that the team at Havebury has to tell translate into such strong investor support.

"The fact that Havebury received offers for over four times the amount it was seeking through its private placement shows how well the team has communicated its placemaking plans.”

Rory Brown, director of US Private Placements, at Lloyds Bank, said: “We are delighted to have led both the loan and capital market financings that will provide Havebury with support for future development in years to come.

"The success of the private placement reflects the strong support from the market for Havebury, attracting long-term capital from both UK and US investors and a funding profile that balances the current attractive interest rate environment with future financing needs.”

Both transactions were completed in December 2021.


Housing News
Bury St Edmunds News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Leather Bottle pub has had its license suspended as part of a crackdown on drug related violence in Colchester

Food and Drink

Police describe drug dealing as pub has drinks licence removed

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Horringer Court Middle School (left) and Westley Middle School (right), both in Bury St Edmunds, are planned to close

Education News | Exclusive

Plans for Suffolk's last middle schools to close due to dwindling numbers

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook looks on as the game heads towards full-time.

Football

Cook on Town sacking, deserving time and why he should have left in summer

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Great House hotel and restaurant in Lavenham is up for sale after the current owners announced their retirement

'It's been incredibly rewarding': Owners call time at award-winning...

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon